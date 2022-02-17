T-N-T Wieners Offers Hot Dogs With Delta-8 THC Drinks, Sauces in the Delmar Loop

At T-N-T Wieners on the Delmar Loop in University City, visitors can order hot dogs, nachos and fries – now with delta-8 THC (more formally, tetrahydrocannabinol) available on the side, if desired.
The eatery recently came under new ownership, which added nano delta-8 THC supplements and beverages to its menu. For Jamal Lewis and Amber Rodgers, who took over this past July, the product rollout constitutes just one step toward a dream of conceptualizing a business featuring foods infused with THC and CBD (cannabidiol).
“To sum it up, we’re offering more than just food – we’re offering a great experience,” Lewis says. “With the delta-8 supplements and infusions, we’re trying to bring the comfort back to comfort food by helping people relieve depression, anxiety and stress. Here, you can have food that can bring you more comfort than just filling up your belly.”
Lewis previously explored similar ideas as a co-owner of the now-shuttered Fried – a cannabis-themed eatery in downtown St. Louis that featured CBD-infused dipping sauces. When he and Rodgers noted that T-N-T Wieners was for sale by its previous owner, they saw an opportunity to delve deeper into these themes.
The cuisine consists of American classics – or what you would get at the ballpark or at family get-togethers, according to the owners. The Backyard BBQ dog, for instance, comes topped with baked beans, bacon, coleslaw, jalapeños, French’s fried onions, spicy mustard and barbecue sauce. Of-age visitors also can take their meal to the next level by making their own Delta Dog. The supplements come in 0.2-milliliter (10-milligram) syringes, which can be purchased to insert directly into any sauce or food by the consumer.
“Delta-8 THC is THC extracted from the legal recreational hemp plant,” Lewis explains. “It’s concentrated into a solution that gets you a buzz. You have to be 21 or older to consume and purchase it. It’s a legal way of infusing food before we can get there in Missouri.”
In addition to a roster of nearly a dozen specialty dogs inherited from the previous ownership, the duo is continually developing new items for their menu, such as breakfast corn dogs and gourmet hot dogs – like the 82nd Street, which features Red Hot Riplets sauce and was named after the University City street where Lewis grew up.
“We’re bringing a new, fresh energy to Delmar,” Rodgers says. “We have a lot of innovative, cool and quirky ideas. Anybody that likes fun food should come by.”
T-N-T Wieners, 6301 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-376-4010, tntwieners.com