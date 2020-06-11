St. Louis Metro Area Chefs Discuss Home Cooking Tips and Tricks

Since the start of the year, the metro area’s top chefs swapped their toques blanches for at-home aprons. Amid the COVID-19 quarantine, some of the area’s 2020 James Beard Awards finalists had more than a dash of extra time for food and family – and they made the most of it.

“I’ve cooked more meals at home in the last six weeks than in the last six years, which has been a really nice experience to have with my family,” says Michael Gallina, executive chef and co-owner, along with his wife, Tara, of the acclaimed Vicia, serving up vegetable-forward cuisine in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood. “My wife, Tara, and I take turns coming up with menus and ultimately try to find things that we can enjoy alongside our 20-month-old daughter, Olivia.”

On rotation at the Gallina house are some seasoned favorites: beef Bolognese and pasta, taco night, and chicken thighs and vegetables cooked on the grill. “We’ve also had fun making fresh pasta and pizza dough – things we don’t typically have time to do on our days off,” says Gallina, who swears by several long-lasting grocery store must-haves, including “a good pasta sauce you can enhance, local brown rice and chicken thighs in the freezer.”

The award-winning chef even has been cooking restaurant specialties for his family at home. “The vegetable fried rice from Vicia is a favorite we’ve made at home and is super easy to make,” he says.

Lona Luo – chef and owner of Lona’s Lil Eats, offering fresh Asian cuisine in St. Louis’ Fox Park neighborhood – also stayed busy during the quarantine, splitting her time between cooking for her family and preparing food for first responders.