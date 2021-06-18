St. Louis’ First Listening Lounge, Takashima Record Bar, Gets in a Groove in The Grove

At the corner of Chouteau Avenue and Sarah Street in The Grove business district in St. Louis, a swanky, modern apartment complex stands prominent, and beneath the Chroma complex lies Takashima Record Bar, an innovative listening lounge that can elevate your next social outing.

The establishment’s new owners, Robbie and Dan Hayden, value accountability and have made it one of most important aspects of the business, which reopened in April under their leadership.

Based on listening lounges first created in Tokyo, Takashima (which translates to “tall island” from Japanese) features a noir-like vintage vibe, and the atmosphere is inclusive and welcoming.

“We want to make [Takashima] something awesome and positive going forward,” Robbie Hayden says. She and her husband agree that goal was the motivation for keeping the establishment’s name. The couple did, however, put their own spin on the place, introducing a diverse record library and new bar program, with small plates, that reinvents classic cocktails.

Patrons are escorted to their seats, where a sign serves to remind that the person behind the turntables is in charge of the music, with a range that includes jazz-funk, blues, rhythm and blues, golden-era hip-hop, reggae, classic rock, boogie-funk, lo-fi, chill electronic and more. Played on first-rate sound equipment, the music is kept at a certain level to encourage the flow of conversation.

“I envisioned a 1950s jazz lounge, where you could socialize with friends or a date or even on business,” says Dan Hayden, whose personal vinyl collection completes most of the 6,000 LPs stored above and around the bar. “We hang our hat on the music experience, the atmosphere and our cocktail program.”