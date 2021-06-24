St. Louis Family-Owned Ice Cream Brand Prioritizes Locally Sourced Ingredients

Rachel Burns was inspired to create Bold Spoon Creamery amid the aftermath of a modest mishap.

“I planted mint in our University City backyard,” says Burns, owner and founder of Bold Spoon Creamery. “When you plant it, you should actually put it in a pot because it, like, completely takes over, and I didn’t do that, and so it did completely take over. … We were giving it away, my husband was making mojitos, and it wasn’t making a dent; but it was so beautiful and green and lush.”

You might say this mistake was “mint” to be (pun intended), as it ultimately led to Burns making a batch of mint ice cream – and then another and another.

“We had one of those [Cuisinart ice cream machines] in our basement, and honestly, for years and years I just walked past it, paid no attention to it, didn’t think about it at all,” Burns says. “And then when I had this abundance of mint I was like, ‘Oh, I love mint ice cream – I’ll do that.’ So we started making it, and I literally for the first summer only made mint ice cream. Like it honestly never occurred to me to try to make another flavor.”

Once the ice cream became a fan fave among family and friends, Burns began experimenting with different flavors, different ice cream recipes and even cooking methods.

“It just became obvious to me that it was more than a hobby because I was thinking about it a lot,” Burns says. “I would be walking around in a store, see an ingredient and wonder how that would be in an ice cream, and then I would go home and try.”