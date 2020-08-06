St. Louis-Based Meal Prep Kit Company Makes Health Goals Achievable

Since 2016, St. Louis-based ThinkFit has been helping individuals achieve their health and wellness goals thanks to its meal prep kits, now dubbed an Amazon’s Choice product on Amazon.

“A lot of people think about meal prep as just making food on Sundays and then having some meals for throughout the week,” says ThinkFit owner Dan Peskorse. “Which, it definitely is that, but at the same time, there is a struggle of getting it to work, having something ready to go; that calls for a lot of different scenarios.”

Peskorse, who operates ThinkFit with his wife, Abby, a nutritionist with a degree in dietetics, says the key to meal prep is having a plan.

“It sounds cheesy, but if you fail to plan, then you are planning to fail,” Peskorse says. “Meal prep is all about planning. So the whole idea here is if you have the right tools and you have the plan in place, then you are more likely to be successful.”

ThinkFit’s tool in question is its meal prep kit, which features an insulated meal prep lunch box (available in black, red, purple and blue), a shaker cup featuring a metal whisk, a seven-day supplement or pill organizer, two large ice packs and six portion-control and clear-lidded containers free of bisphenol A, the chemical compound commonly known as BPA.

“One of the biggest things people deal with when it comes to meal prepping is the portion size,” Peskorse says. “So our approach at ThinkFit is to actually use portion-control-sized containers and just have more of them versus the large, typical containers you associate with to-go meals or meal prep meals.”