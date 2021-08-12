St. Louis Area Chefs, Foodies Contribute to Fight for Racial Justice With Community Bake Sales

While standing in line outside Whole Foods Market during the spring of 2020, local pastry chefs and roommates Sharon Harter and Hannah Kerne began mobilizing fellow bakers to join their unconventional fight for racial justice. They sent messages pitching a bake sale that would raise money for nonprofits dedicated to reform. They called it Bakers for Black Lives.

Harter and Kerne say the idea developed while they grappled with the news of the killing of George Floyd.

“In such a tense period, I think a lot of people were at a loss for what to do,” Kerne reflects. “I think there was an urgency to do something, but we wanted it to feel authentic and not performative racial justice … We just decided to bake, and apparently that resonated with people.”

The first bake sale in early June 2020 rallied seven pastry chefs and at least 30 home bakers and local partners who donated about 1,000 baked goods. Patrons lined up before the event’s scheduled start time, and those goods sold out in about two hours, raising $15,000 for metro area nonprofits ArchCity Defenders and STL Mutual Aid.

Bakers for Black Lives’ second event on Juneteenth of 2020 raised another $15,000 for Action St. Louis, a racial justice organization that aims to build political power for Black communities in the metro area.