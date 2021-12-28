Smoke N Bones BBQ Features Homestyle Barbecue in St. Louis’ South City

In June, Smoke N Bones BBQ debuted in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood of St. Louis with home-style barbecue, including smoked meats, appetizers, sides and other offerings.
The family-owned and -operated business comes from chef and first-time restaurateur Aaron Machado, who collaborated with his father, Enrique Machado, on the menu. According to Machado fils, his father has cooked professionally in St. Louis for more than 20 years in such roles as pitmaster at local barbecue businesses.
“I got my first kitchen job when I was 15 and grew up wanting to be like my dad, learning how to cook at home,” Aaron Machado says. “Here, we’re doing things the way we want to, with our own cooking style.”
His mother, Karen Maldonado, also helps out in the kitchen, while his partner, ZaNay Graves, assists with front-of-the-house duties. The restaurant houses just 10 tables in the dining room, as well as bar and patio seating, and the rustic interior features exposed brick, TVs and barbecue-themed décor.
Smoke N Bones BBQ's menu highlights dry-rubbed meats cooked in a smoker from Cape Girardeau’s Ole Hickory Pits, flavored with a combination of hickory and post oak. Customers can choose from such options as pulled pork, beef, chicken, sausage and Machado’s personal favorite, turkey. His version is cooked 12 to 14 hours, which results in a tender, juicy product. Each protein is available as a sandwich, as a platter, on a salad or à la carte. Kids’ plates and family combos are also available.
Ribs, another highlight, feature a sweet glaze. Appetizer options include chicken tenders, nachos and potato skins. Customers can pair each meal with house sides like such barbecue eatery staples as potato salad, beans and coleslaw, as well as a cheesy potato casserole made with cheese, onions and sour cream. Sweet, spicy and mustard barbecue sauces are available to accompany each meal, and customers who just can’t get enough of a given sauce can take some home by the ounce and by the gallon alike.
Smoke N Bones BBQ, 6417 Hampton Ave., St. Louis, 314-932-1355, smoke-n-bones-bbq.business.site