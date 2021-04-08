Seven Gables Inn Restaurant Offers 'Lost Classics' for Curbside Pickup in Clayton

Seven, the in-house restaurant at Clayton’s Seven Gables Inn, celebrates metro area “Lost Classics” – what it calls iconic popular dishes from shuttered eateries areawide during the last half a century. The upscale-casual American bistro in the newly renovated boutique hotel, which debuted last year, offers curbside pickup, delivery and courtyard dining, among other services.
Seven comes from Amy and Amrit Gill of real estate developer Restoration St. Louis and subsidiary Innkeeper Hospitality Services. Joseph Cramer, the director of food and beverage at Seven Gables Inn, mentions as an example of menu standbys the Busch’s Grove Russ Salad: iceberg and romaine, grilled chicken breast, tiger shrimp, local ham, tomato, American cheese and Bellevue dressing (a blend of boiled egg, dill, chives and seasonings).
“We are an American bistro that draws inspiration from classics and does them well,” Cramer says. “I find that folks come in and say, ‘Wow, I haven’t had this salad in years!’ It’s fun forming a common bond with guests going down memory lane, if you will.”
Additional “Lost Classics” include the Ramon’s Chicken Tortilla soup and The Harvest Strip, a prime hand-cut New York strip served with Riddles Penultimate Magical Potatoes and roasted mushrooms, dressed in truffle oil and fresh herbs.
Popular picks beyond the nostalgic selections include A Salmon in Brussels, a Creole spiced-and-seared market salmon over flash-fried Brussels sprouts in a balsamic glaze tossed with salt-cured pork belly, braised carrot, roasted sweet peppers and green onion.
Moreover, the kitchen offers weekly specials that are often seafood-driven and sourced from Bob’s Seafood in University City. Past specials have included seared sea scallops over a bed of risotto with tomato coulis. Sundays also feature a brunch menu.
From the bar, guests can choose from 12 primarily local taps and a growing collection of bottled libations that currently includes 76 bourbons and 26 scotches. Also available are cocktails that can be prepared for curbside orders.
“We’re able to offer a personal touch and get creative, and I think that’s the key here,” Cramer says. “We pride ourselves on being able to offer personal, individual attention with every experience.”
Seven at Seven Gables Inn, 26 N. Meramec Ave., Clayton, 877-243-8162, sevengablesinn.com