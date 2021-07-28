Sedara Sweets & Ice Cream Offers Baklava, Coffee and More in Affton

Sedara Sweets & Ice Cream, which gets its name from a traditional style of hat worn by male Iraqis, features baklava, Cedar Crest ice cream, coffee and more.
The establishment, which launched in the “census-designated place” of Affton in south St. Louis County in 2019, comes from husband-and-wife duo George and Esraa Simon.
“I’m Lebanese-American, and my wife is from Baghdad, Iraq,” George Simon says. “We’re hoping to bring a little taste of ‘back home’ here to St. Louis, and we’re mixing some Eastern and Western tastes, trying to offer things for a variety of palates. You can try something more exotic or just get some classic hand-dipped ice cream.”
According to George Simon, his wife came to St. Louis as a war refugee in 2015. Since moving to the States, she grew to miss her hometown’s traditional tea times accompanied by sweets.
“When we first met, we’d spend a lot of time chatting with each other in coffee shops, but there weren’t any Arabic coffee shops around,” Esraa Simon says. “Here, I can sit and have tea, and my daughter can enjoy some ice cream. My idea is that people aren’t just grabbing their coffee and walking away. I love that they can sit, relax and chat.”
Sedara fills a strip mall storefront, and the space features a simple, cozy ambiance with Middle Eastern influences. Guests can grab their food and drink at a casual walk-up counter.
“We have hand-dipped ice cream, hot drip coffee, espresso, mixed coffee drinks, fruit smoothies and more than 15 different types of baklava,” George Simon says.
Sedara features rotating varieties of Iraqi and Turkish treats, handmade by Esraa Simon’s relatives in Wisconsin. From varieties of baklava, customers can choose among traditional, mabroum (fig), bird’s nest, rose and more.
“Iraqis cook with love, and they use top-of-the-line honey, nuts and fat,” George Simon says. “The quality is reflected in the taste.”
For drinks at Sedara, customers can choose from Arabic coffee and Arabic tea flavored with a hint of cardamom, as well as Western-style drinks like Brevé Coffee, including espressos, chillers and more. Fruit smoothies are also available.
“We’re the only Middle Eastern/Arabic coffee shop in the area,” the Simons say. “We are hoping to bring a little bit of the Middle East to the Midwest. Come give us a try.”
Sedara Sweets & Ice Cream also has a food truck that can be spotted locally at locations including St. Louis’ Tower Grove Farmers’ Market, Affton’s 9 Mile Garden and special events. A second bricks-and-mortar location, currently in development, is slated to open in Ballwin this fall.
Sedara Sweets & Ice Cream, 8011 MacKenzie Road, Affton, 314-532-6508, sedarasweets.com