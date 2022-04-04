Rock Star Tacos Expands to Second Location on The Hill

Late last autumn, a St. Charles culinary mainstay opened a second location in The Hill neighborhood of St. Louis: Rock Star Tacos.
Inside the neighborhood’s sui generis Gaslight Lounge, Rock Star Tacos pairs its signature music-themed fare with the lounge’s bar and recording studio, which doubles as a concert performance space.
Kingpin bandmates Wil Pelly and Matt Arana launched Rock Star Taco Shack in St. Charles’ New Town neighborhood as a walk-up purveyor of Tex-Mex cuisine. Pelly’s tacos – seasoned with “Rock Star Dust,” a house concoction with 13 ingredients, including five different chile powders – have earned admiration from folks near and far, including touring musicians who have become regulars (among them Billy Gibbons, the singer/guitarist of Texas rock legends ZZ Top).
With Rock Star Tacos at Gaslight Lounge, Pelly and his partner, Rebecca Schaaf, have found the perfect avenue to expand their brand locally. The eatery, it bears noting, fills the void left by J. Smug’s GastroPit, which previously operated out of Gaslight Lounge’s kitchen for two years.
“J.B. Anderson, one of the owners of the building, was looking for someone with a music background to collaborate on events and specials with, and this seemed like a really good fit for us,” Schaaf says. “We’ve worked on re-creating the vibe we’ve cultivated in St. Charles here. This is a place we want people to feel welcome and comfortable, and we have some really fun things coming up.”
Schaaf and Pelly bring their own rockin’ verve to the venue, adorning it with their collection of music-themed paraphernalia. According to Schaaf, extra legroom in the new space allows them to cook more than double the number of dishes from Rock Star Taco Shack’s menu, including appetizers, entrées and other offerings – all named with amusing music references.
Guests can choose from “Opening Acts” like ZZ Pop (Rock Star Dust-covered popcorn) and “Headliners” like Shrimpin’ on the Gritz (creamy white cornmeal grits and shrimp). Tamales, also signature items, pay homage to Pelly’s mother and her Cuban roots; their family’s take on the traditional street food features creamed corn in the masa dough, lending notes of sweetness to the savory filling.
The menu boasts nine taco options, including the Thunder Cluck (chipotle and maple pulled chicken), Number of the Beef (seasoned ground beef) and Livin’ on the Veg (charred broccoli, cauliflower, onions and sweet peppers). “Quesa Dios,” Rock Star’s take on quesadillas, come in such varieties as the Hill ’Em All, which features a toasted ravioli filling topped with Parmesan breadcrumbs and served with a side of marinara.
Finally, to pair with the fare, Rock Star’s full bar comes complete with margaritas, a selection of canned beers and eight taps featuring local drafts.
Rock Star Tacos at Gaslight Lounge, 4916 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis, 314-625-7508, facebook.com/rock-star-tacos-at-gaslight-lounge-100663825636232/