You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recipe: Sweet Potato Streusel Muffins

Recipe: Sweet Potato Streusel Muffins

20200522013020_IMG_6232.jpg

Ingredients

Muffins

  • 2 medium sweet potatoes
  • ½ cup molasses
  • ½ cup canola oil
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 tsp baking soda
  • ½ tsp fine sea salt
  • 1 tsp ground nutmeg

 

Streusel

  • ½ cup dark brown sugar
  • ½ cup chopped pecans
  • ½ tsp ground nutmeg

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Prick potatoes all over with a fork, and place them on a baking sheet. Bake for about an hour or until they are soft. Let potatoes cool, then peel and mash them. Set aside.

2. Turn oven down to 350 degrees. Grease a 12-cup muffin pan or line pan with baking cups.

3. In a medium bowl, whisk together molasses, canola oil and eggs until well combined. Add mashed sweet potatoes, and stir together.

4. In a small bowl, combine sugar, flour, baking soda, salt and nutmeg. Pour mixture into wet ingredients, and stir together until just combined – don’t overmix. Pour batter into cups a little over halfway full.

5. In a separate small bowl, combine streusel ingredients. Top muffin batter in pans with a few teaspoons of streusel.

6. Bake muffins for 23 to 25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Let cool for about 10 minutes in pan, and then remove and let cool completely on a wire rack.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular