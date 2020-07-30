Recipe: Sweet Potato Streusel Muffins

Ingredients
Muffins
- 2 medium sweet potatoes
- ½ cup molasses
- ½ cup canola oil
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp baking soda
- ½ tsp fine sea salt
- 1 tsp ground nutmeg
Streusel
- ½ cup dark brown sugar
- ½ cup chopped pecans
- ½ tsp ground nutmeg
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Prick potatoes all over with a fork, and place them on a baking sheet. Bake for about an hour or until they are soft. Let potatoes cool, then peel and mash them. Set aside.
2. Turn oven down to 350 degrees. Grease a 12-cup muffin pan or line pan with baking cups.
3. In a medium bowl, whisk together molasses, canola oil and eggs until well combined. Add mashed sweet potatoes, and stir together.
4. In a small bowl, combine sugar, flour, baking soda, salt and nutmeg. Pour mixture into wet ingredients, and stir together until just combined – don’t overmix. Pour batter into cups a little over halfway full.
5. In a separate small bowl, combine streusel ingredients. Top muffin batter in pans with a few teaspoons of streusel.
6. Bake muffins for 23 to 25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Let cool for about 10 minutes in pan, and then remove and let cool completely on a wire rack.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!