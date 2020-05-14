Recipe: Strawberry Pistachio Muffins

Ingredients
Muffins
- ½ cup unsalted butter, melted
- ¾ cup granulated sugar
- zest from 2 lemons
- 2 Tbsp lemon juice
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 2 eggs
- ¾ cup whole milk
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp baking powder
- pinch of salt
- ½ cup ground pistachios, sifted
- 1 cup strawberries, chopped
- 2 Tbsp all-purpose flour
Pistachio crumble
- 3 Tbsp unsalted butter, chilled
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- ½ tsp vanilla extract
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- ¼ cup pistachios, roughly chopped
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Coat a muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.
2. In a medium bowl, whisk together melted butter, granulated sugar, lemon zest, lemon juice, vanilla extract, eggs and milk.
3. In a separate large bowl, whisk together 2 cups of flour, baking powder, salt and sifted pistachios. Pour wet ingredients into dry ingredients, and fold everything together.
4. In a small bowl, toss together strawberries and 2 tablespoons of flour. Gently fold strawberries into muffin batter.
5. In a separate small bowl, combine all ingredients for the crumble (except for pistachios) with your hands, and pinch butter together so it has a coarse texture, like sand. Toss pistachios into mix.
6. Spoon batter evenly into each cup of muffin pan. (I use a ¼ measuring cup to ensure uniformity.) Top muffins with crumble, and then bake for 25 to 30 minutes. When a toothpick inserted in middle comes out clean, they’re done. Let cool in muffin pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Then remove from pan, and let cool completely on wire rack.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!