Recipe: Strawberry Pistachio Muffins

Ingredients

Muffins

  • ½ cup unsalted butter, melted
  • ¾ cup granulated sugar
  • zest from 2 lemons
  • 2 Tbsp lemon juice
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 2 eggs
  • ¾ cup whole milk
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • pinch of salt
  • ½ cup ground pistachios, sifted
  • 1 cup strawberries, chopped
  • 2 Tbsp all-purpose flour

Pistachio crumble

  • 3 Tbsp unsalted butter, chilled
  • ¼ cup brown sugar
  • ½ tsp vanilla extract
  • ½ cup all-purpose flour
  • ¼ cup pistachios, roughly chopped

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Coat a muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk together melted butter, granulated sugar, lemon zest, lemon juice, vanilla extract, eggs and milk.

3. In a separate large bowl, whisk together 2 cups of flour, baking powder, salt and sifted pistachios. Pour wet ingredients into dry ingredients, and fold everything together.

4. In a small bowl, toss together strawberries and 2 tablespoons of flour. Gently fold strawberries into muffin batter.

5. In a separate small bowl, combine all ingredients for the crumble (except for pistachios) with your hands, and pinch butter together so it has a coarse texture, like sand. Toss pistachios into mix.

6. Spoon batter evenly into each cup of muffin pan. (I use a ¼ measuring cup to ensure uniformity.) Top muffins with crumble, and then bake for 25 to 30 minutes. When a toothpick inserted in middle comes out clean, they’re done. Let cool in muffin pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Then remove from pan, and let cool completely on wire rack.

