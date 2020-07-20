Recipe: Pistachio Cake With Chocolate Frosting

Ingredients
Cake
- 1 cup raw pistachios, ground into a fine powder with a food processor or high-speed blender
- 1¾ cups all-purpose flour
- ¾ cup cake flour
- 2¼ tsp baking powder
- 1½ tsp baking soda
- 1 tsp salt
- ½ cup butter, at room temperature
- ¼ cup coconut oil
- 1½ cups sugar
- 3 eggs
- 2½ tsp vanilla extract
- 1 tsp almond extract
- 1 cup whole milk
Frosting
- 1½ sticks unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 3 cups powdered sugar
- ¼ cup cocoa powder
- ½ tsp vanilla extract
- pinch of salt
- 2-3 Tbsp whole milk
- ½ cup semisweet chocolate chips, melted
- extra pistachios for garnish
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line bottom of a 9- by 13-inch baking pan with parchment paper, with a little overhang on sides for easier lifting out of pan.
2. In a large bowl, whisk together ground pistachios, all-purpose flour, cake flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Set aside.
3. In work bowl of a stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment, combine butter, coconut oil and sugar on medium-high speed for about 4 minutes until mixture is light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, mixing well between each addition. Add in both extracts, and mix until combined.
4. Turn mixer off and scrape down edges of bowl. Turn mixer on low, and add a third of dry ingredients, followed by milk. Continue this process, adding dry ingredients, then rest of milk and last of dry ingredients. After final addition of dry ingredients, mix for a few seconds until ingredients are combined.
5. Pour batter into prepared baking pan. Bake 45 to 50 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Let cool for about 20 minutes before removing from pan, and let cool completely on a wire rack before frosting.
6. To create frosting: In work bowl of a stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment, combine butter, powdered sugar and cocoa powder on medium-high speed for about 4 minutes until well combined. Add extract, salt and whole milk, and continue mixing on medium-high speed until combined. Add melted chocolate chips, then turn speed to high and whip for 1 to 2 more minutes until light and fluffy. Frost cake with chocolate frosting, and top with extra pistachios.
