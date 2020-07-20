Recipe: Pistachio Cake With Chocolate Frosting

Recipe: Pistachio Cake With Chocolate Frosting

Ingredients

 

Cake

  • 1 cup raw pistachios, ground into a fine powder with a food processor or high-speed blender
  • 1¾ cups all-purpose flour
  • ¾ cup cake flour
  • 2¼ tsp baking powder
  • 1½ tsp baking soda
  • 1 tsp salt
  • ½ cup butter, at room temperature
  • ¼ cup coconut oil
  • 1½ cups sugar
  • 3 eggs
  • 2½ tsp vanilla extract
  • 1 tsp almond extract
  • 1 cup whole milk

Frosting

  • 1½ sticks unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 3 cups powdered sugar
  • ¼ cup cocoa powder
  • ½ tsp vanilla extract
  • pinch of salt
  • 2-3 Tbsp whole milk
  • ½ cup semisweet chocolate chips, melted
  • extra pistachios for garnish

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line bottom of a 9- by 13-inch baking pan with parchment paper, with a little overhang on sides for easier lifting out of pan.

2. In a large bowl, whisk together ground pistachios, all-purpose flour, cake flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Set aside.

3. In work bowl of a stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment, combine butter, coconut oil and sugar on medium-high speed for about 4 minutes until mixture is light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, mixing well between each addition. Add in both extracts, and mix until combined.

4. Turn mixer off and scrape down edges of bowl. Turn mixer on low, and add a third of dry ingredients, followed by milk. Continue this process, adding dry ingredients, then rest of milk and last of dry ingredients. After final addition of dry ingredients, mix for a few seconds until ingredients are combined.

5. Pour batter into prepared baking pan. Bake 45 to 50 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Let cool for about 20 minutes before removing from pan, and let cool completely on a wire rack before frosting.

6. To create frosting: In work bowl of a stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment, combine butter, powdered sugar and cocoa powder on medium-high speed for about 4 minutes until well combined. Add extract, salt and whole milk, and continue mixing on medium-high speed until combined. Add melted chocolate chips, then turn speed to high and whip for 1 to 2 more minutes until light and fluffy. Frost cake with chocolate frosting, and top with extra pistachios.

