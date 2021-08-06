Recipe: Penne With Vodka Sauce

A cinch to make, this penne with vodka sauce pairs well with grilled salmon or vegetables – but I myself sometimes enjoy a big bowl of it by itself. Use tofu cream cheese to lighten the recipe; also, omitting the Parmesan makes the dish vegan. As another juicy tidbit, swapping fresh, summery heirloom tomatoes for canned San Marzano tomatoes adapts the dish for fall/winter recipe rotation.
Serves | 6 to 8 |
- 1 lb penne
- 3 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 onion, small dice
- 6 cloves garlic, chopped
- salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- ½ tsp red chile flakes
- 2 Tbsp vodka
- 28 oz heirloom tomatoes or canned San Marzano tomatoes, crushed
- 1 Tbsp sugar
- 8 oz Tofutti cream cheese
- 3 cups shaved Parmesan, divided
- 1 cup chopped basil
| Preparation | Bring a pot of salted water to a boil; add penne and cook until al dente. Drain, rinse and set aside.
Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan set over medium heat, add oil, onion and garlic; season with salt and pepper. Sauté until onion is translucent, for approximately 5 minutes. Add red chile flakes, vodka and tomatoes; reduce heat to low, and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes. Add sugar, cream cheese and 2 cups of Parmesan; continue to simmer for 5 minutes. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed. Stir in basil. Pour sauce over cooked penne, and toss to combine. Top with remaining Parmesan, and serve immediately.
Amanda Elliott is the chef at Peachtree Catering (peachtreebanquet.com) in Columbia and authors the website Rustic Supper (rusticsupper.com), where she shares recipes centering on the idea of the communal table and embracing the heritage of food through travel. She also hosts a series of pop-up dinners in Columbia called Sunday Suppers.