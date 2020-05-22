Recipe: Peanut Butter Swirled Banana Bread

Recipe: Peanut Butter Swirled Banana Bread

20200405061849_IMG_5118.jpg

Ingredients

  • 6 Tbsp butter, melted and cooled
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • ⅓ cup Greek yogurt
  • 2 large eggs
  • 4 ripe medium bananas, mashed
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1½ tsp baking soda
  • ½ tsp cinnamon
  • ½ tsp fine sea salt
  • ½ cup peanut butter
  • 1 to 2 tsp canola oil

 

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease and flour a 9- by 5-inch loaf pan.

2. In a large bowl, whisk butter and sugar until combined. Add vanilla and yogurt, and whisk until combined. Then, whisk in eggs, one at a time, whisking well between each addition. Fold in bananas with a spatula until well distributed.

20200405062903_IMG_5164.jpg

3. In a separate medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. Fold this into banana mixture until fully combined.

4. In a small bowl, stir together peanut butter and canola oil 1 teaspoon at a time until it stirs easily.

5. Pour half of batter into prepared pan, then top with half of peanut butter. Using a knife, swirl two together. Pour in remaining batter and then remaining peanut butter, and swirl again.

6. Bake for about 1 hour and 15 minutes, checking after about 45 minutes to verify it’s not getting too brown. (You can make a little foil tent to prevent it from looking overly dark on top.)

7. When top of loaf is golden brown and a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, remove peanut butter swirled banana bread. Cool in loaf pan for 15 minutes, and then turn loaf out onto a wire rack to cool completely.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular