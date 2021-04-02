Recipe: Dubu Jorim

Dubu jorim is made by searing tofu, then braising it in a soy-based sauce. I adore banchan (Korean side dishes collectively), and I always seek out this one in the spread. Its spice level can be adjusted by using more or less gochugaru (Korean chile flakes), which any Asian market should carry. Also, this version of dubu jorim is delicious chilled and eaten at your leisure the following day.
Serves | 4 |
- 1 lb firm tofu
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 cup water
- ¼ cup soy sauce
- 3 Tbsp honey
- 1 Tbsp sesame oil, plus more for garnish
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 green onions, whites only, sliced (reserve greens for garnish)
- 2 Tbsp gochugaru
- 2 Tbsp grapeseed oil
- sesame seeds, for garnish (optional)
| Preparation | Slice tofu into ¼-inch-thick slices, and season with salt. In a bowl, combine water, soy sauce, honey, sesame oil, garlic, whites of green onions and gochugaru. Heat grapeseed oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add tofu and sear for 3 minutes per side. Reduce heat to low, and add soy sauce mixture to pan. Turn over each piece of tofu to make sure it’s coated in sauce, and then simmer until liquid has reduced but pan remains a bit wet for 5 to 10 minutes. Stack braised tofu on a plate, and spoon remaining sauce over top. Garnish with sesame seeds, greens and a drizzle of sesame oil.
Amanda Elliott is the chef at Peachtree Catering (peachtreebanquet.com) in Columbia and authors the website Rustic Supper (rusticsupper.com), where she shares recipes centering on the idea of the communal table and embracing the heritage of food through travel. She also hosts a series of pop-up dinners in Columbia called Sunday Suppers.