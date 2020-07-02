Recipe: Coconut Cupcakes

Ingredients
Cake
- 2¾ cups cake flour
- 2½ tsp baking powder
- ¾ tsp salt
- ½ tsp baking soda
- 14 Tbsp butter, at room temperature
- ½ cup coconut oil
- 2 cups sugar
- 4 eggs
- 1½ tsp vanilla extract
- 2 tsp coconut extract
- 1 cup whole milk
Frosting
- 7 oz cream cheese, at room temperature
- ⅔ cup butter, at room temperature
- 3 cups powdered sugar
- 1 Tbsp whole milk
- 1 tsp coconut extract
- 2½ cups toasted coconut flakes or chips
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a muffin pan with cupcake liners, or spray pan with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside.
2. In a large bowl, sift together cake flour, baking powder, salt and baking soda. Set aside.
3. In work bowl of a stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment, combine butter, coconut oil and sugar on medium-high speed for about 4 minutes, until mixture is light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, mixing well between each addition. Add both extracts and mix until combined.
4. Turn mixer off and scrape down edges of bowl. Turn mixer to low, and add a third of dry ingredients, followed by milk. Continue this process with next third of dry ingredients, then rest of milk, and then last of dry ingredients. After final addition of dry ingredients, mix for a few seconds until ingredients are combined.
5. Pour batter into prepared cupcake liners (about half full). Bake for 15 to 17 minutes until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Let cool for about 10 minutes before taking out of pan to let cool completely on a wire rack before frosting.
6. To make frosting, in work bowl of a stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment, combine cream cheese, butter and powdered sugar for 2 to 3 minutes on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add milk and coconut extract, and mix until well combined. Top each cupcake with a healthy dollop of frosting, and sprinkle with toasted coconut flakes to decorate.
