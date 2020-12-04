Recipe: Celery Root and Parsnip Latkes

Latkes, along with other fried foods, are traditionally consumed during Hanukkah to commemorate the oil that burned for eight days when the Maccabees purified and rededicated the Second Temple in Jerusalem in the second century B.C. Although typically made with potatoes, latkes remain open to interpretation. During my time as a personal chef in New York, I experimented with different ways of cutting and grating the potatoes to achieve different textures, as well as other types of potatoes and assorted root vegetables for varying flavors. This latke recipe omits the potato completely in favor of celery root and apple, which provide earthiness and sweetness, respectively.
Yields | 12 to 14 latkes |
- 1 lb celery root, peeled and grated
- 1 lb parsnips, cleaned and grated
- 1 medium onion, peeled and grated
- 1 small apple, grated
- 5 eggs
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 Tbsp salt
- 1 tsp freshly ground black pepper
- grapeseed oil
- fresh herbs, chopped, for garnish
- labneh or sour cream, for serving
| Preparation | In a medium bowl, combine celery root, parsnip, onion and apple. Add eggs, flour, salt and pepper; stir to incorporate. Heat 3 tablespoons of grapeseed oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Once oil is hot, add celery root-parsnip mixture to skillet in heaping ¼-cup piles. Don’t overcrowd skillet – depending on its size, three to four latkes should fit. Crisp latkes for 3 to 4 minutes. Flip latkes; crisp on other side for 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer latkes to a paper towel-lined plate. Continuing to work in batches, repeat process until all celery root-parsnip mixture has been used. Garnish latkes with fresh herbs, and serve warm with labneh or sour cream.
Amanda Elliott is the chef at Peachtree Catering (peachtreebanquet.com) in Columbia, Missouri, and authors the website Rustic Supper (rusticsupper.com), where she shares recipes centering on the idea of the communal table and embracing the heritage of food through travel. She also hosts a series of pop-up dinners in Columbia called Sunday Suppers.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!