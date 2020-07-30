Prime 55 Features Cajun-Inspired Fare, Available for Pickup in St. Louis’ Skinker DeBaliviere Neighborhood

In the metro area’s Delmar Loop business district, Prime 55 features upscale dining with Cajun flair in a menu of appetizers, sandwiches and entrées available both for pickup and for limited dining on its main floor and patio.
The restaurant, which debuted in May 2019, comes from St. Louis natives and childhood friends Orlando Watson and Tony Davis, both of whom previously worked in entertainment. Specifically, Watson served as a producer for several major music labels and co-founded the multitiered music company Rockhouse Entertainment, while Davis’ résumé includes managing St. Louis hip-hop superstar Nelly (né Cornell Haynes Jr.).
“In these later years, Tony and I were trying to find something to do together,” Watson says. “We thought a restaurant would be a good way for us to come together with all of our resources, connections and know-how through the years.”
Thus was born Prime 55, whose savory offerings include lobster fries, Cajun grilled street corn and crab cakes finished with lemon aioli and pickled onions. The restaurant’s sandwiches, meanwhile, include a smoked chicken grilled cheese with wood-smoked chicken, Gruyère spread, crispy onions and arugula. A beef or turkey burger is available on a kaiser roll topped with Swiss and house sauce.
Entrées include a vegetable pasta with Cajun Alfredo sauce, a vegetable medley and Parmesan – with chicken or shrimp optional. Another highlight, the sweet chili salmon, features blackened Atlantic salmon with mushroom “dirty” rice, seasoned vegetables and sweet chili sauce.
“Being from U City and growing up in the Loop area, I just know this neighborhood so well,” Watson says. “I think we had our finger on the pulse of what was missing down there. We’re just excited that we’re able to put something in the Loop area that’s a bit different.
“It’s been exciting to see people from all walks of life come through that door.”
Prime 55, 6100 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-553-9595,prime55stl.com
