Platypus and DuckBill Offer Cocktails and Bar Bites in The Grove in St. Louis

The Grove business district in St. Louis recently welcomed a new and exciting casual bar, complete with a new food vendor. Platypus, created by beverage scene veterans Tony Saputo and Meredith Barry, debuted on Nov. 19 alongside DuckBill, which comes from chef Grant Heman. Each establishment features five rotating menu items – mixed drinks and munchies, respectively – from which customers can choose in the same space.

The businesses fill the building previously occupied by The U.R.B., thereby transforming three shotgun-style rooms across 3,500 square feet into spaces for lounging, gaming and listening to Saputo’s upbeat music selection. The eclectic interior features a collective hodgepodge of artwork and memorabilia tied together by colorful platypus-themed murals by local artists such as Killer Napkins.

“The concept itself is just a neighborhood bar as opposed to a cocktail or mixologist bar,” Saputo says. “We’re doing some cool stuff, but it’s all for the love of the drink as opposed to pushing pretense. Bartending doesn’t have to be stuffy and highfalutin. I look at it just like music. Do it however you want. As long as the purpose is there and it’s sincere, people will attach themselves to it.”

According to Saputo, the impetus for the small rotating drink selection comes from a desire to keep the gears turning organically for everyone behind the bar. Having only a handful of cocktail slots enables staffers to continually develop their bartending knowledge while keeping the selection interesting for guests. The full bar also comes stocked with all the standards; customers can choose from eight tap handles, seven wines and a solid set of spirits.