 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pick Up Signature Southern Fried Fish and More at Mother’s Fish in Clayton and North City
top story

Pick Up Signature Southern Fried Fish and More at Mother’s Fish in Clayton and North City

  • Updated

At its locations in Clayton and St. Louis’ Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood, Mother’s Fish dishes Southern-style fried fish, chicken and more – all available for pickup.

“Most everything is fried, and we take pride in serving quality food,” says owner Sean Morris. “We thrive on cooking everything to order and try to focus on making sure everything is just right.”

The casual family-owned eatery originated as a St. Louis tradition nearly 40 years ago. According to Morris, it first opened in 1982, when his aunt and uncle set up shop within a local lounge.

Since then, over the years, his grandmother’s recipes have graced menus at roughly a dozen different Mother’s Fish storefronts in the metro area. The most recent addition to the line launched in 2016, filling the space previously occupied by the fondly remembered Clayton Diner.

In Morris’ kitchen, cuts of fish receive a coating of cornmeal batter rather than flour before hitting hot vegetable oil. For a spike of flavor, each item uses as a base locally made Andy’s Seasoning. Guests can savor that seasoning in such dishes as jack fillet, catfish fillet, catfish nuggets and tilapia, as well as five combination plates – each available as sandwiches or as dinners with sides.

MothersFish-03.jpg

Daily specials include chicken wings, fried shrimp, tripe and more. The menu also offers, almost inevitably, cheeseburgers, turkey burgers and similar fare.

Side items include potato salad, coleslaw, spaghetti, hush puppies and French fries, while for dessert, guests can choose between lemon and caramel cake – with a selection of bottled sodas at hand to wash it all down.

Mother’s Fish, 6 S. Central Ave., Clayton, 314-499-7074; 2738 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-833-4950, facebook.com/mothersfishstl

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The Wine Life: 2018 Golden West
Food

The Wine Life: 2018 Golden West

  • Updated

Lean red meat like fillets, any dish with mushrooms, tuna or salmon, leafy salads with vinaigrette and soft cheeses all would find an aureate complement in the 2018 Golden West.

Recipe: Clam Toast
Food

Recipe: Clam Toast

A few years ago, I took an overnight kayak and camping trip from Charleston, South Carolina, to one of the remote islands off the East Coast, …