Pick Up El Burro Loco’s Signature Mexican Cuisine at Central West End, Downtown Locations

Tex-Mex favorites and authentic Mexican dishes like tacos, burritos and quesadillas – all ebulliently “galore,” according to the menu – await hungry customers to El Burro Loco in St. Louis’ Central West End and Downtown West neighborhoods.
The CWE original debuted on North Euclid in January 2015; its sister location opened just last year. Customers to either can place orders by phone for pickup at the eatery.
The extensive menu begins with taco options including marinated pork roasted on a traditional trompo (vertical spit), topped with cotija and cilantro. Fish tacos, another popular pick, feature grilled fish with chipotle mayo, the salsa pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream on flour tortillas, served with rice and beans.
Burrito options include the Burrito Rapido, featuring a flour tortilla stuffed with steak and egg, onions and tomatoes, and topped with red salsa. Quesadillas come filled with the diner’s choice of protein: chicken, steak, shrimp or assorted veggie and other options, like mushroom. Flautas, crispy rolled tortillas with cheese, come with chicken or beef.
Chimichangas, another menu highlight, feature flour tortillas filled with beans and topped with cheese sauce. Tortas in options such as carne asada (grilled, sliced beef) or carnitas (pork “little meats”) come on the popular Mexican bread telera with mayo, lettuce, onions, tomato and avocado, accompanied by fries.
The remainder of the menu comprises such categories as seafood, chicken, pork, steak and vegetarian options. Highlights include heaping platters, such as the Mar y Tierra with sliced steak, chicken, pork and shrimp mixed with onions and jalapeños, accompanied by rice and beans.
Vegetarian platters come loaded as well. Vegetable enchiladas, for instance, feature two enchiladas filled with mixed veggies, topped with green salsa and cheese, and accompanied by rice and beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole.
El Burro Loco, 313 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5371; 1101 Lucas Ave., St. Louis, 314-833-3211, elburroloco.net
