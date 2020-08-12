Phở Long Offers Vietnamese Specialties for Curbside Pickup in South City, University City

Phở Long, one of the metro area’s most beloved spots for homestyle Vietnamese staples, now offers curbside pickup at both of its locations.
The flagship opened in University City’s Jeffrey Plaza 14 years ago, with the second location launching in July 2019 in St. Louis’ South Grand neighborhood.
Phở Long’s namesake noodle soups come from a 70-plus-year-old secret family recipe made famous in Cà Mau, a city at the southern tip of Vietnam.
Off the Indochine-style menu, guests can choose from a detailed selection of appetizers, signature phở bò (beef) bowls, chicken soup noodle bowls, vegetarian options, rice platters and phở khô (dry noodles with various additions).
Phở Long’s beef-based broth features a high concentration of stock, simmered and reduced overnight for savory depth. Guests can try the signature soup in such dishes as phở dặc biệt, with a medley of thinly sliced rare eye of round steak, well-done brisket, tendon and meatballs. The dish also comes with beef oxtail, as phở con rồng.
Another phở highlight is phở sườn rồng, which features a 16-ounce tender beef rib. Phở thịt bò ba chỉ features thick, tender beef belly slices seasoned and seared for a smoky finish.
Hủ tiếu, another rice noodle soup option, features a clear, flavorful chicken broth. Also available is a vegetarian noodle soup, topped with tofu, vegetarian “meat,” broccoli and cauliflower. Rice platter options include bò lúc lắc (picturesquely translated as “shaking beef”) with tender steak cubes, onions, spices, lettuce and tomatoes.
Phở Long, 2245 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-833-4333; 8627 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, 314-997-1218, pholongstl.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!