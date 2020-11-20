Order a Thanksgiving Meal from St. Louis Area Restaurants and Caterers

Being home for the holidays means something different when a pandemic has local leaders encouraging people to keep close to home base. Fortunately, metro area restaurants are serving up your favorite Thanksgiving dishes that you can set out on your own dining table. Staying at home never smelled (or tasted!) so great.
The Art of Entertaining
Call to place your order for pickup on Nov. 24 and 25.
The Art of Entertaining lives up to the promise of its name with a succulent spread in large (serving 10 to 12), medium (serving five to six) and small (serving three to four) portions. Expect all your classic dishes, including turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans and more, plus pumpkin or pecan pies.
8796 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, Missouri, 314-963-9899, theaofe.com
BEAST Butcher & Block
Available for delivery, or for pickup on Thanksgiving from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Recognizing that holiday planning can be a “beast” of burden for anyone, the beloved butcher block can make Thanksgiving a holiday of ease. Order mouthwatering favorites, like smoked turkey, and sides fit for a barbecue to please the masses.
4156 Manchester Ave., The Grove, St. Louis, Missouri, 314-944-6003, beastbbqstl.com
Big Sky Café
Place order for pickup by Saturday, Nov. 21.
With family-style servings prepped for four to six people, Big Sky Café has a variety of options for your holiday feast, from the classics to wines best-suited for your chosen dishes.
47 S. Old Orchard, 314-962-5757, bigskycafe.net
Butler’s Pantry
Place your order by 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23.
Butler’s Pantry encourages you to take a break this holiday season and let it do all the cooking. Order a petite buffet, serving four to six people, for $375 plus tax, or a full buffet, serving eight to 10, for $600 plus tax. Choose from a bounty of items that includes such tempting items as baked brie and seasonal fruit chutney, honey roasted carrots, roasted turkey or glazed ham, cheesecake or macaroons, and so much more.
314-664-7680, butlerspantry.com
Eckert’s Country Store & Farms
Pick up your to-go Thanksgiving meal before the holiday.
For $99, Eckert’s has you and seven more covered for the holiday: fresh-baked dinner rolls, four pounds of turkey, side dishes, plus pumpkin pie.
951 S. Greenmount Road, Belleville, Illinois, 618-233-0513, eckerts.com
EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery
Place orders for pickup by 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22.
Enjoy a carryout feast that feeds three to four people for $75 from EdgeWild. Nosh on turkey, with gravy, your choice of salad, rolls with butter, three savory sides and one delectable pie.
Multiple locations, 636-532-0550, edgewildwinery.com
Farmtruk
Pre-order by Sunday, Nov. 22.
Farmtruk, a food truck serving from local farms to your table, is offering Thanksgiving packages that serve four for $90 or 8 for $160, with traditional fare made fresh.
636-373-1115, farmtrukfoodtruck.com
Juniper
Available for pickup between 10 and 11 a.m. only on Thanksgiving Day.
Make your holiday spread one filled with all your Southern favorites, like green bean casserole, root veggie hash and savory bread pudding, plus turkey. Place your orders online, available for $20 a person.
4101 Laclede Ave., 314-329-7696, junipereats.com
LeGrand's Market & Catering
LeGrand’s offers a smattering of options this Thanksgiving, from a raw turkey you can pop in the oven at home, with options for seasoning and slicing, to dinner packages and sides available for purchase. Individual dinners, priced at $8.99 include turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing and green beans; dinner for four is priced at $29.
4414 Donovan Ave., 314-353-6128, legrandsmarket-catering.com
The Lucky Accomplice
Order now and the restaurant will confirm a Nov. 25 pickup time.
Looking for a refreshing spin on Thanksgiving? Let The Lucky Accomplice take care of it with a bevy of beverages sure to delight, including sparking and red wines, dessert wines and aperitifs, and Thanksgiving inspired cocktails.
2501 S. Jefferson Ave., 314-354-6100, theluckyaccomplice.com
Pietro’s Dining
Pietro’s to-go options for Thanksgiving include traditional turkey dinners available in a family pack for four or more, priced at $19.95 per person. Call to order.
314-645-9263, pietrosdining.com
Red Dirt Revival
This food truck, promising “honest to goodness good food,” is at your disposal on Thanksgiving. Red Dirt Revival’s tasty, made-from-scratch menu includes delectable items including a Southern charcuterie board, duck fat whipped potatoes and more. Family packs come with one whole pumpkin or pecan pie. Check out the offerings online.
St. Louis, 314-600-2412, thereddirtrevival.com
Russell’s Café & Bakery
For early pickup, call desired location; online orders available for pickup after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Sweeten your Thanksgiving Day spread with desirable treats from Russell’s, including pies and cakes. The goodies don’t stop there, though. You can score sangria and sides to go with your holiday menu too.
636-343-8900 (Fenton), 314-553-9994 (Macklind), russells-cafe-bakery.myshopify.com
Salt + Smoke
Available for pickup at Salt + Smoke’s Delmar location from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Wow your loved ones this year with goodies from a St. Louis favorite, Salt + Smoke. The barbecue joint is offering up classics like green bean casserole and white cheddar cracker mac ‘n’ cheese to set out beside a whole brisket or turkey.
Multiple locations, saltandsmokestl.com
The Shaved Duck
Place pickup order by Monday, Nov. 23.
Known for its barbecue, The Shaved Duck is serving up flavorful holiday favorites, including citrus and herb brined or smoked turkey, with mouthwatering sides and a choice between apple and pear bread pudding or cherry pie.
2900 Virginia Ave., 314-776-1407, theshavedduck.com
White Box Catering
Place orders by Sunday, Nov. 22, for delivery or pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
White Box Catering delivers (literally – you can have this sent to your doorstep!) for the holiday with a build-your-own, family-style brunch or a heat-and-serve style dinner. Thanksgiving’s never been easier.
3701 Lindell Blvd., 314-420-5977, whiteboxcatering.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!