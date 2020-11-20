Order a Thanksgiving Meal from St. Louis Area Restaurants and Caterers

Being home for the holidays means something different when a pandemic has local leaders encouraging people to keep close to home base. Fortunately, metro area restaurants are serving up your favorite Thanksgiving dishes that you can set out on your own dining table. Staying at home never smelled (or tasted!) so great.

The Art of Entertaining

Call to place your order for pickup on Nov. 24 and 25.

The Art of Entertaining lives up to the promise of its name with a succulent spread in large (serving 10 to 12), medium (serving five to six) and small (serving three to four) portions. Expect all your classic dishes, including turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans and more, plus pumpkin or pecan pies.

8796 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, Missouri, 314-963-9899, theaofe.com

BEAST Butcher & Block

Available for delivery, or for pickup on Thanksgiving from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Recognizing that holiday planning can be a “beast” of burden for anyone, the beloved butcher block can make Thanksgiving a holiday of ease. Order mouthwatering favorites, like smoked turkey, and sides fit for a barbecue to please the masses.

4156 Manchester Ave., The Grove, St. Louis, Missouri, 314-944-6003, beastbbqstl.com