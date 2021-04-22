Olivette’s Tai Ke Shabu Shabu Offers Taiwanese Hot Pots, Entrées and Street Food for Pickup and Delivery

Early in January, Tai Ke Shabu Shabu brought its Taiwanese-inspired individual hot pots to Olivette, following the closure of its original, University City location, which shuttered before New Year’s after half a decade.
The relocated eatery, as noted, continues to feature traditional Taiwanese fare and street food-style snacks, including popular dishes like sizzling tenderloin beef, steamed sea bass and gua bao – a steamed bun enclosing braised pork belly, cilantro, ground peanuts, pickled mustard greens and house sauce.
Chef Calvin Koong, who developed the full menu, owns Tai Ke Shabu Shabu with partners Cheng Zhang, Yi Jun Chen and Zheng Lu Sun. They hope to bring to the metro area the full experience of shabu-shabu (an onomatopoeic term translated as “swish swish,” derived from the sound of the ingredients being stirred in the pot).
Tai Ke Shabu Shabu ranks as the first of its kind here. The traditional individual hot pot dish – which originated in Japan but has grown popular in Taiwan – comprises thinly sliced meat and vegetables, customarily cooked piece by piece at a diner’s table and served with dipping sauces.
Mutton wok and ginger duck wok, two Taiwanese signature items, are unique to the restaurant. Each dish involves a warm herbed broth with a base of cabbage, sticky rice cubes, frozen tofu and meatballs. Add-on options for diners to cook in any hot pot include vegetables, meat, seafood and more – everything from the leafy, slightly aromatic herb tong hao to chitterlings (the Southern dish sometimes known as “chitlins” or “chittlings”).
The regular hot pots come with a base of napa cabbage, corn, enoki, fish tofu and other mushrooms. Customers can choose from mushroom, pork, beef, lamb, “combination,” lobster and other seafood – each of which comes in an original or a spicy version.
Customers can order all menu items for carryout by phone or online, with delivery also available through DoorDash and Grubhub.
Tai Ke Shabu Shabu, 9626 Olive Blvd., Olivette, 314-801-8411, taikeshabushabu.com