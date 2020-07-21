Narwhal’s Crafted Serves Iconic Frozen Cocktails in the Metro Area

There’s no denying the allure of a flavorful, frozen cocktail in the middle of a Missouri summer. And thanks to Narwhal’s Crafted, area residents can enjoy fresh, homemade adult libations all season long.
“When it came to Narwhal’s, which we opened in 2016, I think we were looking for something to branch out with,” says Brandon Holzhueter, co-owner of Narwhal’s Crafted and two Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe franchise locations. “[In] a franchise system, you are given a concept, and your job is to execute it, staff it, market it, but we were just looking for something we could really build from the ground up. It seemed like there was a lot going on with creativity in the drink space, and we realized no one had really touched frozen cocktails.”
Holzhueter and his co-owner and longtime friend, Brad Merten, thus opened Narwhal’s Crafted’s first location in midtown St. Louis and then, in July 2019, another location in St. Charles.
“Our goal was truly to change peoples’ expectation … to surprise them,” Holzhueter says. “Because when you have an expectation of what a frozen drink bar is, it’s like, ‘Wow, this is much different than I expected’ – from the types of drinks, to the quality, to just the vibe of the space.
“Most frozen drink bars are kind of geared toward beaches and palm trees, so we went with an arctic animal. We said, ‘OK, we are going to lean into the cold weather side of things.’ A narwhal is cold and it’s unique – that’s what we are trying to make our drinks to be. Our motivation was to make something people hadn’t seen before.”
Both locations have their own look while still maintaining the subtly nautical brand – think dark, rustic wood, yet with modern, clean lines.
“We wanted to create an upscale space without being pretentious,” Holzhueter says. “I mean, it’s a bar. You want people to relax but know these are a higher-quality drink than you are accustomed to, so the space should be of a higher quality than a tiki hut or something like that.”
The drinks in question are made with fresh ingredients and in-house, from-scratch infusions. Both locations have 14 slushy machines (plus taster machines) with flavors that mostly rotate seasonally.
“There are some [flavors] that probably won’t go anywhere,” Holzhueter says, naming the three fan favorites: the Strawberry Basil Lemonade, made with vodka, freshly puréed strawberries, from-scratch lemonade, house simple syrup and basil; the Chocolate Mudslide, which features vodka, Kahlua, homemade five-ingredient ice cream and chocolate, topped with vodka-infused whipped cream; and the Strawberry Peach Bellini, made with peach Champagne, vodka, triple sec, fresh strawberry purée and lemon.
“Every season, we have a release party where we will take out three or four flavors and put out new ones," Holzhueter says. "There is only so much space, there are only so many machines, and there are a lot of ideas.”
If sumptuous slushies aren’t your drink of choice, Narwhal’s also serves house-made draft cocktails, a variety of local draft and bottled beer, handmade classic cocktails, wine, nonalcoholic house smoothies and even frozen homemade pup cups. During COVID-19 closings, Narwhal’s even started novelty boxes – a quarantine care package, a pet box, a picnic box and more.
“It was driving revenue at a time when we were kind of freaking out about our very existence, like many others were,” Holzhueter says. “It was a cool pivot.”
Now Narwhal’s Crafted is reopened and has slightly shifted its setup – bartender and to-go stations and a limited capacity.
“In theory, I think it’s a great way to keep our own people healthy and safe,” Holzhueter says. “Even if the laws and regulations changed, we still have people with concerns, and rightly so, for their health and safety. So we can keep the space, keep them happy, keep them comfortable and give customers who want to dine in what they want. As with anything that has happened over the last several months, we will adjust and make tweaks and listen to our loyal customers.”
Narwhal’s Crafted, multiple locations, narwhalscrafted.com
