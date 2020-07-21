Narwhal’s Crafted Serves Iconic Frozen Cocktails in the Metro Area

There’s no denying the allure of a flavorful, frozen cocktail in the middle of a Missouri summer. And thanks to Narwhal’s Crafted, area residents can enjoy fresh, homemade adult libations all season long.

“When it came to Narwhal’s, which we opened in 2016, I think we were looking for something to branch out with,” says Brandon Holzhueter, co-owner of Narwhal’s Crafted and two Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe franchise locations. “[In] a franchise system, you are given a concept, and your job is to execute it, staff it, market it, but we were just looking for something we could really build from the ground up. It seemed like there was a lot going on with creativity in the drink space, and we realized no one had really touched frozen cocktails.”

Holzhueter and his co-owner and longtime friend, Brad Merten, thus opened Narwhal’s Crafted’s first location in midtown St. Louis and then, in July 2019, another location in St. Charles.

“Our goal was truly to change peoples’ expectation … to surprise them,” Holzhueter says. “Because when you have an expectation of what a frozen drink bar is, it’s like, ‘Wow, this is much different than I expected’ – from the types of drinks, to the quality, to just the vibe of the space.

“Most frozen drink bars are kind of geared toward beaches and palm trees, so we went with an arctic animal. We said, ‘OK, we are going to lean into the cold weather side of things.’ A narwhal is cold and it’s unique – that’s what we are trying to make our drinks to be. Our motivation was to make something people hadn’t seen before.”