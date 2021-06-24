Morning Glory Diner Offers From-Scratch ‘Greasy Spoon’ Classics on Cherokee Street

On Cherokee Street, chef Ari Jo Ellis offers her from-scratch “greasy spoon”-style breakfast fare in a unique, colorful setting: Morning Glory Diner.
“It’s classic American diner food with a from-scratch take and locally sourced ingredients,” Ellis says of the eatery, which debuted in February 2019 and offers both dine-in service and limited curbside takeouts.
She continues by referring to two other revered metro area diners: “It has a different feel than Courtesy or Tiffany’s, though. We really wanted to create an environment that makes people want to come back often. I really want the feel of this place to be something different and be something special.”
Ellis owns Morning Glory Diner with general manager David Stavron. The duo also owns local fabrication company Ellis•Stavron; in fact, they created many of the handcrafted metalwork and sculptures that decorate the eatery alongside other local art. When Morning Glory Diner opened, Ellis also brought her own touches to brighten the already beautifully renovated space, such as her great-grandmother’s vintage kitchen accessories and a classic jukebox.
From the variable menu, customers can choose from such all-day breakfast options as Ellis’ personal favorite: from-scratch biscuits and gravy. The dish features house-made breakfast sausage made into a gravy atop buttermilk biscuits. Additional staples include options like a slinger, with sausage, hash browns, American cheese and two eggs, smothered in vegetarian chili.
Chicken and johnnycakes, or cornmeal pancakes, features buttermilk chicken with cornmeal breading, served with a side of syrup. Morning Glory Diner uses locally sourced chicken and bacon from area companies, among them St. Libory, Illinois’ acclaimed Wenneman Meat Co.
A newer addition to the menu, the Boagie, features a scrambled egg and cheese served on a toasted hoagie from St. Louis’ Union Loafers. The popular sandwich also can include bacon, sausage and fried chicken.
Rotating specials include homemade apple pie, beignets and more. To drink, Morning Glory Diner offers options like drip coffee from St. Louis’ Protagonist Cafe, Coca-Cola products and orange juice. A liquor license is pending.
Morning Glory Diner, 2609 Cherokee St., St. Louis, 314-261-4842, morningglorydiner.square.site