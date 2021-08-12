Maplewood’s Tapped Features Self-Pour Beer, Wood-Fired Pizzas, Appetizers and More

In Maplewood, Tapped officially reopened in May, featuring a self-pour system with up to two dozen taps, from which guests can sample as much or as little of locally focused selections of craft beer, wine and cider as desired.
The zymurgic oasis, which debuted in 2017, comes from St. Louis natives Ryan and Lindsay Reel. Beyond the self-pour system, Tapped features canned cocktails, as well as a wood-burning oven, and a full kitchen and offers pizzas, appetizers, sandwiches and more.
The dining/drinking area seats roughly 50 guests and features a wall full of more than 70 vintage pre-Prohibition prints that illustrate brewing history in St. Louis and environs.
“We wanted it to be a celebration of craft beer and local brewing,” Lindsay Reel says. “We’re trying to be super local – though that’s not a definitive rule. Our only official rule is no macrobrews [mass-produced, generally cheap beers].”
To that end, visitors can find on draft everything from Irish red ale with honey from Maryland Heights’ Six Mile Bridge to Full Life Lager from St. Louis’ 4 Hands Brewing Co. Tapped’s roster, it should be noted, rotates seasonally.
To start, patrons open a tab at the host’s stand with a state ID and credit card in exchange for a radio frequency identification bracelet. The bracelet’s sensor can activate any module of the iPourit tap-control system with a mere touch, recording the product poured per ounce. Information about every drink is available via tablet controls.
“It’s a great opportunity to sample something – it’s a matter of putting a splash in your glass and giving it a taste,” Ryan Reel says. “A lot of people love this and say, ‘I’m not a full-glass person.’ They’d rather try a lot of different things.”
To pair with brews, Tapped offers 11-inch artisanal pies, sandwiches and other items. The pizza dough features Six Mile Bridge Beer’s Hefeweizen and comes in such combinations as margherita, veggie and chicken bacon ranch. A gluten-free crust and vegan cheese also are available.
Appetizers include toasted ravioli, Bavarian pretzels and “black and tan” onion rings – lager-battered rings drizzled with stout glaze, fried to a crisp and served with sweet-and-spicy bourbon barbecue sauce. Additional options include a pastrami sandwich, a summer salad topped with berries, and fish and chips.
Tapped, 7278 Manchester Road, Maplewood, 314-899-0011, tappedstl.com