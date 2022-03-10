Mama 2’s Biscuits and Black Sheep Whiskey + Wine Together Give New Life to South St. Louis Location

In a curious arrangement, tandem restaurants are now plating meals during different hours in the same space in St. Louis’ Tower Grove South neighborhood: Mama 2’s Biscuits and Black Sheep Whiskey + Wine.
The pair – which offer brunch and dinner menus, respectively – debuted last November, where 3 Monkeys operated until shuttering in August 2020.
The restaurants come from the husband-and-wife duo of Zach and Mary Rice, who assumed ownership of 3 Monkeys in 2018. During the COVID-19 pandemic’s earliest stage, the couple sold frozen pizzas and to-go food from the kitchen for a time before closing to revamp.
“Mama 2’s Biscuits is something we’ve talked about for a while,” Zach Rice says. “I had a lady in my life who watched after me from the time I was 6 weeks old. I started calling her Mama 2, and she’d make bacon-fat biscuits every time we stayed at her house. Mama 2’s is focused on her Tennessee country-style of cooking.”
Mama 2’s – which Zach Rice describes as “a biscuit restaurant inspired by Grandma” – cooks Southern-style cuisine beside craft brunch cocktails during the day, while Black Sheep features appetizers, entrées and a robust drink menu by night.
“With the brunch service having such a big identity, we also saw a need to fit something in this space in the evenings,” Mary Rice says. “We both love craft cocktails and wine. There’s really kind of a gap in this area of the neighborhood for that, and we wanted to fill that with a place where we’d want to go eat and drink.”
The Mama 2’s menu begins with such options as a biscuit-and-gravy flight, which features house-made buttermilk-based biscuits brushed with bacon fat and served with the guest’s choice of three gravies. Seven biscuit sandwiches anchor the menu, including highlights like The Gravy Train, made with fried chicken thigh, bacon, cheddar and bacon-fat gravy.
Black Sheep dinner options include meat-and-cheese boards, as well as some favorites from the 3 Monkeys menu, like fried Brussels sprouts with a shaved Parmesan blend and Sriracha aioli. Hand-tossed pizzas also have made a comeback with some new toppings; among the pizzas, the impishly named He’s a Fungi comprises mushrooms with bacon, goat cheese, balsamic-truffle drizzle and olive oil. Entrées include pan-seared rainbow trout with smashed red potatoes, fried asparagus and lemon-thyme butter, and a chicken-and-biscuit pot pie, made with roasted chicken, carrot, onion, potatoes, peas and a house-made bacon-fat biscuit.
From the bar, guests can enjoy their choice from among roughly five dozen whiskeys and more than 70 wines (some by the glass, others by the bottle). Signature cocktails include the Buffalo Brew, composed of Ezra Brooks Bourbon Cream liqueur, both molasses and orange bitters, Caffè Amaro and Kaldi’s Coffee’s Cold Brew.
“After two years of COVID, it’s just nice to be able to welcome people back into this building,” Mary says. “We want to be that neighborhood place where people feel taken care of.”
Mama 2’s Biscuits and Black Sheep Whiskey & Wine, 3153 Morgan Ford Road, St. Louis, 314-772-9800, mama2sbiscuits.com, blacksheepstl.com