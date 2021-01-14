Love At First Bite’s Carryout-Only Menu Features Sandwiches, Loaded Fries, Vegan Fare and More

Love At First Bite opened in September in St. Ann with a takeout-only menu of casual fare like sandwiches, loaded fries, smoked meats, vegan-friendly fare and other viands for which its chef hopes customers will return again and again.
The eatery comes from chef-owner Jason Lamont and his niece Monica Hodges. Lamont, a St. Louis native, has cooked professionally for many years in the metro area at restaurants including Three Kings Public House, Sugarfire Smoke House, St. Louis’ Basso and, most recently, the Professional Firefighters of Eastern Missouri Banquet Center, where he served as kitchen manager and executive chef for the last two years.
“This is the first restaurant we’ve opened,” Lamont says. “It’s always been a dream of mine. I’ve got something for everyone’s palate. I’ve got something for the vegetarians, vegans, pescatarians, carnivores and especially something for french fry-lovers.”
As noted, Love At First Bite (whose roughly 1,600-square-foot building previously housed various pizza purveyors) offers only carryout service although Lamont hopes to have an outdoor patio ready by spring. Inside, a colorful walk-up counter stands beside a chalkboard menu and a mural of Busch Stadium.
The menu begins with sandwiches, including Lamont’s signature BBLT, with beef bacon, lettuce, tomato and roasted garlic mayo on sourdough bread. His vegan St. Paul, another popular item, features JUST Egg egg substitute, bell pepper, onions, cauliflower, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and Veganaise vegan mayo.
Loaded fries include such options as Lobster On My Spuds – fries topped with poached lobster tail, Grand Marnier cheese sauce, beef bacon, shallots and chives. Another highlight, the Sweet Potato Palooza, incorporates sweet potato fries topped with maple syrup, cinnamon, candied pecans, Craisins, marshmallow sauce and mascarpone sauce.
To drink, Love At First Bite offers Made With Love teas and lemonades created by young local entrepreneur Mikelle Brown, the youngest sister of the late Michael Brown Jr. The colorful beverages, which Lamont calls “absolutely delicious,” come in fruity flavors like tropical and strawberry.
The restaurant also offers slow-cooked meats – brisket smoked for 15 hours, for example. Another house specialty comes from a variation on a dish Lamont created at the banquet hall for a regular: lemon-pepper chicken salad with smoked chicken, mixed greens, red onion, tomato, cucumber, beef bacon and the ever-controversial Provel.
“At Love At First Bite, we put our hearts into the food so you can fall in love with it, too,” Lamont says. “We want to deliver something to St. Louis that hasn’t been done before.”
Love At First Bite, 10479 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann, 314-695-5440, loveatfirstbitestl.com