Khanna’s Desi Vibes Offers Indian Fusion Dishes and More in Chesterfield

For a new experience in Indian cuisine, look no farther than Khanna’s Desi Vibes in Chesterfield, which features unique fusion dishes such as chicken tikka tacos, butter chicken pasta and paneer tikka flatbread, in addition to a refined menu of North Indian cuisine.
The casual restaurant, which debuted in October 2020, comes from first-time restaurant owner Pravin Khanna, a native of Amritsar in the northwestern Indian state of Punjab.
An electrical engineer by trade, Khanna has loved cooking ever since, at just 7 years of age, he started learning his way around the kitchen in his mother’s footsteps. As noted, he’s brought his first professional culinary endeavor to Chesterfield, where he’s lived for the past 15 years.
“It was always my dream to open a restaurant,” Khanna says. “It’s my passion so I just went for it. Desi in India means ‘local.’ Indian immigrants in the U.S. would be called desis, so my aim was to create some local Punjab vibes in St. Louis.”
A relative of Khanna’s named Bobby Jaggi designed the Khanna’s Desi Vibes dining room, filling it with such vibrant decorations as multicolored umbrellas, whimsically draped cords and fabrics, and hand-picked antique décor set against brick, stone and textured walls. “This is what old mud houses in India look like,” Khanna says.
In the kitchen, Khanna uses halal food – “permitted” or “lawful” foodstuff under dietary laws – and works with two of the Indian high-temperature ovens dubbed tandoors, one of them dedicated specifically to vegetarian items. He takes pride in roasting and grinding his own spices, using them to lend complexity to his hearty dishes.
By way of example, his pahari (sometimes pahadi) gosht – a traditional recipe from the Himalayas – comprises goat meat cooked in spicy yogurt curry with caramelized onions, tomatoes and dry spices. Another highlight, the delicacy called nargisi aloo curry – associated with the nawabi (“nabobs”) of India’s old Mogul empire – features potatoes stuffed with cottage cheese and cooked in an aromatic, creamy sauce.
On the fusion side of the Khanna’s Desi Vibes menu, tikka tacos have become popular; the soft tacos are filled with options like chicken tikka strips (tikka means “small chunks” in Hindi) or minted paneer (a type of Indian cottage cheese) topped with mixed veggies and a drizzle of spiced sour cream. Khanna’s personal favorite tacos, however, are the gobi tacos, filled with crispy deep-fried cauliflower – hence, the dish’s name – and other mixed veggies.
“When people come to Khanna’s, they get an experience,” he says. “We want to give them fresh, flavorful food and an experience they want to come back for.”
Khanna’s Desi Vibes, 13724 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield, 314-392-9348, desivibesstl.com