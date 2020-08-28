Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria Introduces Frozen Pizza Delivery, Continues Community Give-Back Program During Pandemic

Despite engaging in two of the toughest endeavors in society – operating a thriving restaurant business and mothering a 1-year-old, Nadia – Katie Collier, the namesake of Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria, vivaciously retains her high energy, laughing regularly, freely and brightly.

Collier’s laughter permeates a recent discussion of how the tandem enterprise co-owned with her husband, Ted, has pivoted in the COVID-19 era, especially regarding her osteria’s recent expansion into producing affordable frozen pizza with nationwide delivery.

That expansion owes its origin directly to the current pandemic, given the Colliers’ desire to continue to employ their 150-strong staff, both during and after the governmentally mandated lockdown on restaurants and most other ventures. “It was a quick decision of how are we going to stay in business, how are we going to, most importantly, keep everyone’s job?” Collier recalls.

“We didn’t know if restaurants would be able to serve at all, so we had to quickly, quickly figure out a way to solve that problem and keep everyone safe with the information that we had.”

The frozen-pizza initiative blossomed from an earlier experiment by Katie’s involving from-scratch meal kits that ultimately proved unworkable. That earlier experiment, though, left Collier and her team with the proverbial lessons learned, allowing them subsequently to leverage the capacity of walk-in freezers at Katie’s and other felicities.

As a result, once the COVID-19 lockdown took effect, Collier and her team swiftly prototyped frozen pizzas, launched a dedicated website distinct from that of Katie’s itself (katiespizza.com) and, within roughly a week, got the ball of dough rolling.