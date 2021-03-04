K-Bop STL Features Casual Korean Rice Bowls for Pickup in the Delmar Loop

A well-established food truck recently set down roots in St. Louis’ far western Skinker DeBaliviere neighborhood when K-Bop STL debuted its first bricks-and-mortar restaurant in December with a menu of casual Korean rice bowls and sides.
The eatery, which fills the space previously occupied by Guerrilla Street Food, comes from South Korea natives Hye Keeley, Dae Lee and Yu Duck Lee. The trio rolled out the first K-Bop food truck in 2015, followed by a second two years later.
Yu Duck Lee (Keeley’s brother-in-law) also owns Kampai Sushi Bar in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood. According to Keeley, Yu Duck Lee received a formal education in Korean palace cuisine and also served as a military chef, while Dae Lee has 17 years of experience in kitchens.
K-Bop STL takes its name from a combination of the Korean music genre K-Pop and the Korean culinary words bap or bop. At its new location, which serves as a hub for the food truck that’s currently in service, guests can find a selection of signature rice bowls and newer offerings.
“We wanted people to experience authentic Korean food right here in St. Louis,” Keeley says. “You can come here and have all these flavors in one bowl.”
Popular picks from the original food truck include a spicy chicken rice bowl featuring grilled chicken in a sauce based in the fermented Korean chile paste gochujang. Each bowl comes with rice, mixed greens and japchae (sweet potato glass noodles). Add-ons to the bowls include vegetable or pork egg rolls, as well as mandu – Korean pot stickers filled with japchae, vegetables, pork and beef.
Newer additions include a bibimbap bowl with the customer’s choice of protein, such as the restaurant’s top seller: beef bulgogi. The bowls come with rice, greens, bean sprouts, seaweed salad, stir-fried zucchini, cucumber, carrots and an egg. The Korean street food tteokbokki – another recent offering – features rice cakes and fish cakes in a sweet-and-spicy sauce.
Bottled and canned drink options include green tea, Milkis (a soft drink made by the South Korean beverage company Lotte Chilsung), a sweet rice punch and cinnamon punch.
Those hankering K-Bop STL’s offerings can order online for pickup orders or for delivery via Uber Eats, DoorDash or Grubhub.
K-Bop STL, 6120 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-884-8767, kbopstl.com