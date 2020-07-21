J.P. Fields West Offers Multiple Dining Options in Des Peres

In Des Peres, J.P. Fields West plates classic pub food with a twist, including standard American fare like burgers and other sandwiches, as well as barbecue. The full menu is available for carryout, curbside pickup, delivery and limited dine-in.
A sibling to Clayton’s John P. Fields, J.P. Fields West comes from co-owner Wayne Prichard, who oversees the newer location in partnership with Jim Campbell, who owns the flagship eatery.
“We wanted to make this concept high-quality handcrafted food at an approachable price point – something we could bring here to Des Peres and really have people latch onto,” Prichard says. “We want to be the neighborhood joint with an awesome kitchen.”
From the menu, guests can choose from a selection of shareables, burgers, other sandwiches, salads and barbecue. That selection differs a bit from the flagship’s, with a number of new items as well as slightly different takes on bestsellers. The J.P. Fielders, for instance, change a Clayton favorite with hand-breaded chicken thighs; the paired Buffalo ranch sliders come with pepper jack on Hawaiian rolls.
“It’s basically classic pub fare with curveballs,” Prichard says. “Everyone has a turkey bacon melt as standard fare, but ours has house-blended mustard on it and is served on Parmesan-crusted bread to take the quality up a notch.”
Additional highlights include the Twisted Cuban, with house-smoked pulled pork, ham, applewood-smoked bacon, pepper jack, pickles and mustard, served on a buttered and pressed hoagie roll.
“We’re smoking our own brisket, pastrami, pork shoulder, chicken wings and jackfruit,” Prichard says. “I’ve always been passionate about barbecue and wanted to showcase some of the recipes I’ve honed over the years.”
Pickup orders can be placed online or over the phone, with delivery available via DoorDash.
J.P. Fields West, 11656 Manchester Road, Des Peres, 314-426-0127, jpfieldswest.business.site
