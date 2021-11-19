Inside Bar K St. Louis: A New Food-and-Drink Destination for Dogs and Their Humans

A restaurant and bar centered on “man’s best friend” is opening Friday at 2 p.m. in St. Louis’ Grove business district – and it’s next level.

Bar K originated in Kansas City, Missouri, with a novel concept: Combine a dog park with a bar and restaurant, so people can take their pets along when they go out. Bar K’s St. Louis location is its second one, and a third is soon opening in Oklahoma City. LN took its duty as pup-arazzi very seriously to get you the inside scoop.

“The origin story of Bar K is my dogs are my family, so I like to bring them with me as [often] as I can,” co-founder Leib Dodell says. “Before Bar K, that was challenging. There just weren’t that many environments that were thoughtfully designed for people and dogs.”

Dodell and co-founder Dave Hensley expanded on the dog park concept by creating a unique space for both dogs and humans, where “dogtenders” would watch off-leash dogs while their owners conversed over drinks and bites in one central location.

“Dogs are such a great ice breaker and community builder,” Hensley says. “Here at Bar K, we’re inclusive of all kinds of dogs and all kinds of people. When you do that – when you open up your doors and your hearts to that – it automatically creates a special community.”