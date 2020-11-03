‘Iconic Restaurants of St. Louis’ by Ann Lemons Pollack Highlights Local Foodie Landmarks

From Annie Gunn’s in Chesterfield to Woofie’s Hot Dogs in Overland, Iconic Restaurants of St. Louis by Ann Lemons Pollack ranges alphabetically through 41 much-loved dining places at all social strata throughout the metro area.

Hungering to visit Joe Edwards’ landmark Blueberry Hill in U City? Pollack has you covered. Chuck-A-Burger Drive-In Restaurant in St. John? Ditto. The Schlafly Tap Room in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood? Likewise.

Through its American Palate division, South Carolina’s Arcadia Publishing just released Pollack’s book. The trade paperback totals 160 pages, including an index and black-and-white photographs of its 41 subjects.

Two years ago, through the same publisher, Pollack gave famished readers Lost Restaurants of St. Louis. The new volume should pair quite well with it.

Iconic Restaurants otherwise spotlights Ladue’s Mai Lee, the Sidney Street Cafe in St. Louis’ Benton Park neighborhood and (soon to relocate from downtown St. Louis to Clayton) a joint named Tony’s.

Pollack lays claim to a daunting background in the culinary industry. Her bio on Arcadia’s website states that she has “reviewed restaurants, written cooking columns and traveled for food, and she was daring enough to cook for and then marry the restaurant critic of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the late Joe Pollack. Together, they wrote three guidebooks to St. Louis food and many food and travel stories.”

Arcadia Publishing, 420 Wando Park Blvd., Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, 843-853-2070, arcadiapublishing.com

