Havana’s Cuisine Hopes to Become ‘The Home of the Cuban Sandwich in St. Louis’

Havana’s Cuisine, which debuted in westernmost downtown St. Louis last September, wants to become “the home of the Cuban sandwich in St. Louis.”
The casual eatery comes from chef-owner Tamara Landeiro, a Havana native who moved here with her family in 2014 after following the ambitions of her daughter, Thalia, a chess prodigy who plays competitively for Saint Louis University’s chess team.
In 2019, while missing the flavors of her hometown, Landeiro decided to bring them to her new home. She opened a food stall at St. Louis’ Soulard Farmers Market and started offering catering services with assistance from the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan St. Louis. A year later, she closed the stall and launched a food truck to serve her Latin American menu at stops around the metro area, including the Tower Grove Farmers’ Market in St. Louis’ Tower Grove Park and 9 Mile Garden in south St. Louis County’s Affton.
With the new bricks-and-mortar location, Landeiro has room to grow and plans to expand her collection of Caribbean-inspired sandwiches, plates, sides and sweets. With four years of gastronomy school and prior experience owning a cafeteria, she hopes to offer home-style Cuban food cooked the way her family has always made it.
“I used to live in the middle of Havana, and I miss it so much,” Landeiro says. “I want people to taste the food that we love. We want to make the food with authentic ingredients, so it tastes just like it does in Cuba.”
For the base of her sandwiches, Landeiro proudly sources loaves from Tampa, Florida’s La Segunda Central Bakery, which is renowned for its house-made Cuban bread. The signature Cuban sandwich at Havana’s Cuisine features pork marinated with bitter oranges and garlic before being slow-roasted for more than five hours and pressed on a panini grill between slices of the bread along with ham, Swiss, mustard and pickles.
The Cuban sandwich also comes in variations: with additional salami or croquettes or as a medianoche (Spanish for “midnight” – a sandwich popular in Havana nightclubs around that hour) on sweet egg bread rather than the crustier Cuban bread. Landeiro is also excited to bring vaca frita – a fried, shredded beef sandwich with Swiss and garlic mayo – to the menu.
“Our main focus is on Cuban sandwiches and providing a place for people to come, sit down and enjoy them,” Landeiro says. “We also have empanadas filled with beef, ham and cheese or guava and cream cheese – many people come looking for that.”
Plates served with white rice, black beans and plantains are available with garlic-roasted chicken, pork roasted in the common Cuban sauce mojo or a bestselling entrée from the food truck: ropa vieja (Spanish for “old clothes” – a shredded beef dish considered a staple of the nation). Sides include black bean soup, yucca with mojo and plantain chips, and beverages include coconut water, juices and the beerlike malta soda with condensed milk.
Havana’s Cuisine, 1131 Washington Ave., St. Louis, 314-449-6771, facebook.com/food.havanas.cuisine