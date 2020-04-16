Grace Meat + Three Upholds Mission, Introduces Giving Grace Takeout Meals

When Rick Lewis, co-owner of Grace Meat + Three, explains how his St. Louis restaurant is handling the coronavirus crisis, he talks about lines drawn on the sidewalk to space out customers, online orders, a no-cash policy, a pared-down menu, adjusted hours and numerous other changes made to stay in business and keep everyone safe.
What he’s less likely to mention is how he and his co-owner/wife Elisa voluntarily gave up their own salaries to keep their full staff employed.
“I mean, that's easy for us to do,” Lewis says. “It’s a lot harder to ask everybody else to take pay cuts.”
The management team at Grace Meat + Three began preparing for major changes when the coronavirus first hit the U.S., he continues. When restaurants in Illinois were forced to shut their doors, it seemed a precursor of what was to come locally.
“At first, we were pretty upset and emotional because we thought, you know, our only option was going to be to furlough two-thirds of our staff and work with our core team of managers,” Lewis says. “But that didn’t really sit well with us.”
Grace Meat + Three opened about 2½ years ago in St. Louis’ Forest Park Southeast neighborhood with a focus on fostering a familylike atmosphere inside the couple’s restaurant through relationships with both staff and customers.
“At Grace, we hope our guests enter and leave feeling valued, important and satisfied, not just because they had delicious food or great service, but because they literally experienced one of the greatest gifts, the gift of fellowship,” the eatery’s mission statement reads.
Fellowship looks different these days, but Grace Meat + Three’s mission statement does not.
“We were on the phone with one of our partners, and we read through our mission statement,” Lewis recounts. “We value our customers and our team as family and basically made the decision not to lay anyone off.”
Other Grace Meat + Three employees who were paid salaries agreed to accept hourly wages as well. Despite a considerable loss of business, which the industry as a whole has experienced, Lewis says he’s encouraged by the community’s generosity.
The menu now includes two Giving Grace meals, and for every meal purchased, 15 percent of the sale goes toward helping out-of-work servers, bartenders and cooks in the area. Additionally, Lewis says some customers have asked to purchase an extra meal, not to take home but to donate to those in need or to those working on the frontlines.
“Every day, we’ve had anywhere from 30 to 50 meals to be able to give out for free,” he says. “I’m feeling very confident that we’ll weather through this and that we’re doing well … It’s still pretty stressful and a roller coaster ride, and we’re just honestly taking it day by day.”
Grace Meat + Three, 4270 Manchester Ave., St. Louis, 314-533-2700, stlgrace.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!