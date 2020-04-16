Grace Meat + Three Upholds Mission, Introduces Giving Grace Takeout Meals

When Rick Lewis, co-owner of Grace Meat + Three, explains how his St. Louis restaurant is handling the coronavirus crisis, he talks about lines drawn on the sidewalk to space out customers, online orders, a no-cash policy, a pared-down menu, adjusted hours and numerous other changes made to stay in business and keep everyone safe.

What he’s less likely to mention is how he and his co-owner/wife Elisa voluntarily gave up their own salaries to keep their full staff employed.

“I mean, that's easy for us to do,” Lewis says. “It’s a lot harder to ask everybody else to take pay cuts.”

The management team at Grace Meat + Three began preparing for major changes when the coronavirus first hit the U.S., he continues. When restaurants in Illinois were forced to shut their doors, it seemed a precursor of what was to come locally.

“At first, we were pretty upset and emotional because we thought, you know, our only option was going to be to furlough two-thirds of our staff and work with our core team of managers,” Lewis says. “But that didn’t really sit well with us.”

Grace Meat + Three opened about 2½ years ago in St. Louis’ Forest Park Southeast neighborhood with a focus on fostering a familylike atmosphere inside the couple’s restaurant through relationships with both staff and customers.

“At Grace, we hope our guests enter and leave feeling valued, important and satisfied, not just because they had delicious food or great service, but because they literally experienced one of the greatest gifts, the gift of fellowship,” the eatery’s mission statement reads.