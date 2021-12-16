Goss’Up Pasta Offers Gourmet Comfort Food in Pagedale

In Pagedale, Goss’Up Pasta dishes gourmet comfort food in Beyond Housing’s new food court in the Carter Commons development. In July, chef/owner Qiuana “Queen” Chapple debuted her latest counter-service restaurant, where she offers home-style pasta, breakfast, wings and soul food.
Chapple brings more than 25 years of catering and cooking experience to the table, after previously operating food stalls in Florissant’s now-shuttered Jamestown Mall, as well as Chesterfield Mall and West County Center in Des Peres.
After taking a year and a half off from cooking to regroup and focus on her family, Chapple has returned to the kitchen with a fully funded space at her disposal, eager to serve home-style classics for guests with hearty appetites. The dishes’ names all relate to the brand’s “gossip” moniker.
“My dad, who was my best friend, nicknamed me ‘Telephone Tammy’ because, since childhood, I always had a phone in my hand,” Chapple says. “Ten years ago, I decided I needed a new name for the business after going by Mostaccioli by Qiuana for a long time and discussed it with my children. They suggested ‘gossip’ because I love to chat and because people are always talking about my pastas. I’m always inspired by my family. They’ve played a great part in what I do.”
Topping the menu is a dish Chapple made for her sons regularly while they were growing up, the Mama Boyz Sandwich, which consists of bacon or sausage on Texas toast or a croissant, plus an egg, cheese and a side of “tots.” For lunch, Chapple’s most popular offerings include her Chattie Patties – beef or turkey burgers topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.
Another filling signature dish, A Mouth Full of Goss’Up Combo, comprises five-cheese pasta (either mostaccioli or Alfredo), five party wings and bread. The Talk About It Party Wings, meanwhile, comprise golden-fried chicken served plain or tossed with the customer’s choice of 10 different glazes, including Chapple’s personal favorite, the honey-hot-sauce-based Teller Tales.
On Sundays, Chapple offers a soul food menu with such options as brisket, fried chicken and mac ’n’ cheese. Her 2,300-square-foot upstairs event space, dubbed A Meeting Place, is also available for rental.
“I’m most excited to reintroduce families back to the dinner table,” Chapple says. “Families have gotten away from sitting down to enjoy a great meal over conversation, and I want to get back to that.”
Goss’Up Pasta, 6746 Page Ave., Pagedale, 314-914-2422, gossuppasta.com