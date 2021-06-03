Gerard Craft to Open New Bowood Farms Restaurant in Former Cafe Osage Location

Those visiting St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood later this summer will have a new dining option to investigate. In the former beloved Cafe Osage location at Bowood Farms, Bowood by Niche promises a restaurant with comforting, warm ambience – and food to match.

Headed by Gerard Craft, the chef and owner of Niche Food Group, Bowood by Niche will offer lunch, dinner and brunch with dishes that feature seasonal ingredients. Craft’s Niche Food Group already operates six local restaurants: Taste by Niche, Brasserie by Niche, Pastaria, Pastaria Deli & Wine, brassWELL and Cinder House.

The group’s Sardella, which was located in Clayton, closed last year. Taste by Niche also closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the popular cocktail bar on Laclede Avenue is now set to reopen this summer.

Fans of Cafe Osage will find the space remains much the same, although renovations were made early in the pandemic that were never unveiled because the restaurant closed in 2020 after 12 years. One new addition will be a wood-burning grill and oven in a sheltered outdoor spot.

Niche Food Group announced Bowood by Niche on social media in April, posting that the new venture would be “a neighborhood restaurant inside Bowood Farms, delivering warm hospitality for lunch, dinner & brunch … So excited! Stay tuned!” No menu details have been released yet but anticipate an August opening.

According to Ladue News sister publication the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Craft says “his relationship to Bowood Farms dates back to the creation of Magnificent Missouri, the conservation group co-founded by the late Bowood Farms owner John McPheeters. Craft says his restaurant group wasn’t looking to embark on any big expansion projects, ‘but we wanted something with purpose.’”