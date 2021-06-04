Former St. Louis Nurse Launches Vegan Café on Wheels at Area Farmers Markets

Looking Meadow Coffee Co. is bringing plant-based pastries and drinks directly to you – in a vintage mobile camper.

The innovative new company’s owner – local mother of four Jamie Herman – formerly worked as a registered nurse in St. Louis before following her lifelong dream of operating her own business this past year. “At the beginning of the [COVID-19] pandemic, I decided a mobile outdoor business would be the best route to go,” she explains.

“I quickly decided to buy a vintage [1963 Avalon] camper from eBay in March of 2020. As the camper was being built, I learned how to be a barista through local roastery Blueprint Coffee, YouTube videos and help from my cousin, a barista; planned my menu; and learned how to run a business. I [opened] in October of 2020.”

With a “cute, fun and inviting” boho-chic design, Looking Meadow mobile café carries Blueprint Coffee and serves organic offerings from cappuccinos and lattes to drip coffees, cold brews, teas, Italian sodas and lemonade. “I make my own rotating syrups and sauces, including white chocolate sauce, caramel, butterscotch, lavender, brown sugar and cinnamon, vanilla bean, mango, blackberry and more,” Herman notes. “Our most popular drinks are our seasonal lattes, [such as] the blueberry coffee cake latte and white chocolate lavender.”

Among the rotating menu’s assortment of seasonal pastries are lemon poppyseed shortbread cookies and triple chocolate lavender brownies. “The most popular rotating items are an all-vegan sausage, spinach and cheese quiche, coffeecake, blueberry crumble muffins, chocolate chip cookies, zucchini bread and glazed doughnuts,” Herman says. “I’m looking to add more savory options, [including] a caramelized onion tart and ‘soup in a coffee cup’ with a dinner roll. Coming up with new ideas is the fun part! The more unique, the better!”