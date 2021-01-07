Fire Chicken Features Korean Gangjung, Rice Bowls, Ramen for Carryout in Overland

Korean carryout connoisseurs likely rejoiced in August with the Overland opening of Fire Chicken, whose menu features chicken gangjung (deep-fried, bite-size boneless chicken coated in sweet and spicy sauce), shrimp gangjung, rice bowls, ramen and appetizers.
The casual eatery, in the space previously occupied by Bek Hee Chinese Restaurant, comes from the husband-and-wife duo of Sungmin and Michelle Baik, the former of whom previously owned St. Peters’ Blue Sea Sushi Bar. With Fire Chicken, the Seoul natives hope to share with area diners their take on gangjung and other traditional Korean dishes.
“We’ve been thinking about doing this for a long time,” Michelle Baik says. “My husband’s parents used to run a gangjung chicken place in Korea. We wanted to share this dish with all different kinds of people.”
The chicken and shrimp gangjung comes in four different preparations, each topped with scallions and sesame seeds: sweet bulgogi sauce; sweet teriyaki sauce; “fire,” with jalapeño, garlic and sweet soy sauce; and “red,” with spicy and sweet red chile gochujang. All platters come as combos with rice and a soda. Also available are a large combo and a family combo.
Bowls, served with steamed rice and a boiled egg, include such options as a spicy bulgogi bowl with marinated beef, gochujang, onion, carrot, scallion, green bean and cabbage. Ramen comes with chicken, bulgogi beef, shrimp or veggies; also, its vegetable-based broth can be spiced up by adding chile pepper.
Appetizers include shrimp tempura, mandu (deep-fried pork dumplings), veggie mandu and popcorn mandu topped with cheese and spicy mayo.
“Hopefully, everybody can be happy with our dishes,” Michelle Baik says. “We hope you can come enjoy it.”
Fire Chicken accepts only credit cards, by the way – no cash or checks – with delivery available through services like Grubhub and Uber Eats. The Baiks’ restaurant also offers a half-off discount to firefighters and officers in uniform.
Fire Chicken, 10200 Page Ave., St. Louis, 314-551-2123