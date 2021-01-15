Find Your Farmer Dishes Farm-to-Table Delight to St. Louisans

Metro area residents can’t help loving that the culinary startup Find Your Farmer – a grassroots operation if ever there was one – has as its chief financial officer a recent Washington University in St. Louis grad named Ben Green.

“We’ve received overwhelming support from the St. Louis community since our launch in September,” Green relates about FYF, the win-win inspiration for which hit him during a COVID-19 quarantine at Wash U.

“Farmers are grateful that we’re offering another avenue through which they can sell their goods. The people of St. Louis are grateful for a convenient way to support their local economy and get fresh, local farm goods delivered to their door. We’re so happy to offer a service that supports our local farmers, the health of our community and our planet.”

In addition to Green, the FYF team comprises Noah Offenkrantz, the startup’s CEO; Anish Naik, its chief technology officer; Francis Serrano, its chief marketing officer; and Spencer Stewart, its client relations specialist. As an advisor, the venture also enjoys the services of Peter Boumgarden – a professor of practice, strategy and organizations at Wash U’s Olin Business School.

FYF rebels against today’s long-range transshipment of foodstuff across the board. Instead, it favors locavorism, the culinary movement whose popularity, during the last decade and a half or so, has boomed; that movement embraces food produced locally, potentially increasing its nutritional value and decreasing the environmental burdens of shipping produce and other goods.