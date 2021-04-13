Favorite Local Chef Katie Collier Nears Completion on Katie’s Frozen Headquarters, Promises More Take-Home Eats

When the pandemic rocked the restaurant industry, Katie Collier of the eponymous Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria kneaded a solution to keep her staff fully employed. The popular chain launched frozen pizzas out of its two area restaurants – and the recipe for success has spawned a whole new venture for Collier and her team.

“With the continued success and growth of the frozen pizzas, we are building out a full headquarters,” the Ladue News Platinum List winner says. This headquarters will have everything her team needs – offices, a kitchen, storage space and more – to expand the business and its offerings.

Built from the ashes of Vero, Collier’s meal kit company, KPPO has repurposed the facility for a new frozen division of the company.

“In the beginning, it was a supplemental thing to help our restaurants survive while dining rooms were closed,” she states of the former in-house operations. “It turned into a real business, so it needs a real space.”

Fans of the restaurant’s two locations in Rock Hill and in Town and Country catapulted the sales of frozen pizzas, and one fan in particular approached Collier with an irresistible opportunity.