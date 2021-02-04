Edera Italian Eatery’s Modern Italian Cuisine Available for Pickup in St. Louis’ Central West End

For modern Italian cuisine, Edera Italian Eatery has been satisfying customers in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood since the restaurant opened last October in the space previously occupied by Scape American Bistro (which shuttered in April 2019).
The eatery, which offers carryout and delivery via online ordering, comes from a partnership between chef Mike Randolph and the Koplar family, who also owned Scape. Edera, Italian for “ivy,” refers to the restaurant’s courtyard, which sports green vines during warmer seasons.
Randolph serves as consulting chef, while Andrew Simon leads the kitchen as head chef. (Simon co-owned Clayton contemporary casual eatery Charred Crust, which recently closed; before that, he helmed Scape’s kitchen as executive chef.) Tim Foley, who owned and operated Erato Wine Bar in Edwardsville, serves as general manager.
“We’re really trying to be a place for the community here in the Central West End,” Foley says. “We opened Edera to celebrate the everyday and also really important moments.”
Popular picks from the menu include a signature pappardelle Bolognese with house-made pasta, pork, rosemary, tomato and cream. Antipasto options include lamb and pork meatballs, as well as baked gnocchi with taleggio cheese and breadcrumbs.
Pizzas in Randolph’s unique hybrid of St. Louis and Italian styles include a Margherita with tomato, basil and mozzarella. Additional highlights from the menu include such entrées as a filet with tarragon butter, Parmesan risotto and arugula.
“We’re taking the effort to do everything from scratch, taking simple classics and modernizing and elevating them,” Simon says.
Edera Italian Eatery, 48 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis, 314-361-7227,ederastl.com