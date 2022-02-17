Eat, Drink and Beat the Winter Blues With These St. Louis Area Restaurants

Combat your winter blues by putting on some real clothes (your sweatpants will still be there for you when you get home!), and venture out for a day or night of indulging in some great dishes and destinations around the city that are sure to warm you up.
Take It to the Tropics
Hate cold weather? Step 1: Simply refuse to accept your Midwestern location. Step 2: Pretend that you are on a beach somewhere, toes in the water, seat in the sand, with bright drinks and food on hand at:
Taha’a Twisted Tiki. A Tiki bar with great vibes and fun, fruity drinks. Need we say more?
Yellowbelly. Fresh, bright dishes, curated cocktails and an aesthetically pleasing ambience? Check.
Narwhals’s Crafted. A bonus of drinking frozen cocktails in the winter: They won’t melt as fast!
Succumb to the Cozy
Fully embrace the opportunity to bundle up in your favorite sweater, settle in and stuff your face with some comfort food at:
Fox and Hounds. What’s cozier than an English pub complete with a roaring fireplace?
Russell’s on Macklind. Farm-to-table food, a dessert counter that’s to die-for and a rustic feel make this south St. Louis spot a must in the winter.
Charlie Gitto’s on the Hill. Pasta is the mascot dish of winter, and The Hill has the best in the biz.
Warm Your Spirits
There is no shortage of spots in the metro area at which to wet your whistle and warm up, regardless of your preferred beverage of choice. Call your designated driver, and spend some quality time at:
Planter’s House. Cocktail lovers won’t find competition worthy of this establishment’s menu, and the velvet-walled Bullock Room is a winter mood all its own.
Clark & Bourbon. For whiskey drinkers, the selection is fantastic, and from this spot, you can see Busch Stadium and dream of warmer baseball weekends ahead.
Scarlett’s Wine Bar. From pinot to paninis to pizza, a ladies’ night out spent at this spot in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood is always a good time.
Treat Your Sweet Tooth
Making it through a Midwestern winter calls for finding ways to lift your mood by any means necessary. That should include indulging in a fancy dessert (or two … no judgment here!) at:
Clementine’s Nice and Naughty Creamery. Don’t shy away from ice cream just because you’re cold – lean into the chill. With multiple locations and indulgent, award-winning flavors, this gem will make your taste buds thank you.
Nathanial Reid Bakery. Artisanal pastries from a James Beard-nominated baker? You earned it.
La Patisserie Choquette. From macarons to “cakesicles” to all the deliciousness in between, grab a friend and get over to this St. Louis neighborhood staple.
Destination: Staycation
No plans to jet to warmer, more exciting locales in your future? Don’t stress. Although your feet might be firmly planted near the Mississippi, you can still take a world tour of delicious cuisine at:
Nixta. With nods to Mexico and the American Mediterranean, the food and décor are colorful – and the exact opposite of a slush-filled road in the metro area.
Ranoush. From the heart of the Middle East to the heart of University City, transport yourself with this delicious Delmar Loop take on Syrian fare.
Cafe Don Alfonso. Settle in for a taste of southern Italian at this elegant new destination that’s fast become a favorite in Clayton.