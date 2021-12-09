Deer Creek Bar & Grill: A Classic Neighborhood Gathering Place in Maplewood

In September, Deer Creek Bar & Grill debuted in Maplewood and filled the space previously occupied by long-standing neighborhood eatery Cousin Hugo’s Bar & Grill.
According to Lynde Anderson, the property at 3233 Laclede Station Road has been family-owned since the 1930s, when it was purchased by her great-grandfather, John Johnson, a Norwegian immigrant. It went through various phases as a blacksmith shop and a gas station before becoming a bar and grill in 1938.
“I have fond memories of going to that property with my parents – I had my first Shirley Temple here as a child in the 1960s,” Anderson says. “So when Cousin Hugo’s shut down last year due to COVID-19, it was heartbreaking. After that, we kept receiving encouragement from the community; they wanted to see a bar and grill open again at that location.”
Anderson and her family heeded the call and brought on two longtime Cousin Hugo’s employees to manage the new business: John and Paige Cundy, who each logged roughly 30 years of experience at the former neighborhood staple. The rebranding pinpoints the bar’s location as the welcoming front of Deer Creek Park, but it also holds deeper historic significance.
“My great-grandfather owned what is known today as Deer Creek Park and the surrounding area, so we chose the name to tie our family’s legacy and Maplewood history together,” Anderson says. “We want to be part of the neighborhood and provide the community with a familiar, inviting social gathering spot serving tasty food and drinks at a great price.”
The approximately 3,300-square-foot space has been outfitted with seven TVs, and it also features both St. Louis Cardinals- and Blues-themed booths alongside a fully stocked bar.
From the casual menu, customers can choose from an array of classic American bar fare, including such starters as house-made chili, wings, toasted ravioli and fresh pork rinds dusted in the house seasoning, dubbed The Creek. Lighter options include The Creek Salad with mixed field greens, feta, sliced almonds, dried cranberries, veggies and balsamic vinaigrette, available with grilled chicken or grilled steak.
The Creek Cheeseburger Lunch Special has been a popular pick so far, featuring a 5-ounce burger topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle and grilled onion and served with chips, fries or coleslaw, plus the customer’s choice of soda or tea. Those who so desire can add a Budweiser or Bud Light for an upcharge.
Additional offerings include a patty melt, a BLT and a menu item added at the request of guests: a braunschweiger-and-Swiss sandwich.
Deer Creek Bar & Grill, 3233 Laclede Station Road, Maplewood, 314-645-8484, deercreekbarandgrill.com