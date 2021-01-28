Crushed Red Features Salads, Pizzas, Soups and More With Curbside Pickup at Multiple St. Louis Area Locations

Crushed Red in Chesterfield, Clayton, Creve Coeur and Kirkwood offers the local brand’s menu of fast-casual fare – including artisanal chopped salads, pizzas and soups – available for pickup via online ordering.
Founded by Chris LaRocca, Powell Kalish and the late Ralph Kalish, Crushed Red debuted in 2012 and began franchising in 2014. It also has locations in Columbia, Missouri; Overland Park, Kansas; and Tulsa, Oklahoma.
“Crushed Red is just kind of different from your typical fast-casual experience,” says chief development officer Powell Kalish. “It’s an elevated experience with creative options – everything from spiced pear and chopped sirloin steak salads to individual-sized pizzas.”
More than 10 signature salads come in small and regular sizes, and guests also can build their own pie. Each salad comes chopped to order with a double-bladed mezzaluna. Guests can choose from such options as chipotle barbecue chicken, with roasted corn, black beans, pepper jack, cilantro, tortilla strips, field greens and ranch dressing.
Hand-stretched pizzas made with whole-grain crust and baked in only 90 seconds include combinations like a margherita; a five-cheese; and the Mona Lisa, with extra virgin olive oil, roasted garlic, Kalamata olives, spinach, feta, goat cheese and a mozzarella blend.
Folded flats constitute another highlight. The sandwiches, on house-made flatbread, come in such options as the In the Club, with roasted turkey breast, bacon, avocado, romaine and cheddar with ranch.
Additional offerings include a selection of rotating soups and shareable plates. A vegetarian butternut squash soup is available daily alongside appetizers like hummus and warmed herbed goat cheese, with sliced almonds, dried cranberries, agave nectar, warm flatbread and the Asian flatbread lavash.
Larger portions for catering of most items are also available, such as a folded flat tray with 10 sandwiches – also available with a corresponding large portion of salad. An individual lunchbox, another combo deal, comprises a folded flat, a soup or salad, and a sweet.
