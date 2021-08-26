Cones + Cups Serves House-Churned Ice Cream in St. Louis’ Benton Park Neighborhood With Non-Dairy Options

To help beat summer heat, Cones + Cups, an ice cream shop in St. Louis’ Benton Park neighborhood, offers house-churned ice cream, non-dairy desserts and more.
The establishment, which debuted in 2018, offers its namesake frozen treats alongside house-baked goods and comes from the husband-and-wife duo of Gary and Diane Lindsay.
The Lindsays have owned the building containing the shop for more than 15 years, previously leasing the space out for offices. After retiring from a finance/accounting career, Diane Lindsay decided to turn the first floor into a sweet spot for the community and renovate the second-story apartment into a home away from her home in Litchfield, Illinois.
“We offer premium ice cream and non-dairy desserts – which are coconut-based frozen desserts – and some baked goods,” she says. “The frozen treats are made in-house.”
The Lindsays converted the space into a quaint storefront with 10 seats available inside and a spacious patio. The interior features a simple, clean design with original concrete floors, woodwork and exposed brick walls.
From the menu, guests can choose from roughly a dozen flavors of frozen treats, including three non-dairy options inspired by the couple’s vegan grandson. Scoops are available in small and regular sizes. Waffle cones, sugar cones, cake cones and waffle bowls are available.
“The dairy products are really nice, rich and creamy products,” Lindsay continues. “The bestselling flavors are banana pudding and praline pecan. Personally, I like the coffee ice cream because it has a nice, refreshing taste. For the non-dairy options, a popular flavor is Oreo cookie.”
Additional rotating ice cream flavor options include selections like cinnamon toast crunch, strawberry and orange dream. Popular non-dairy picks include German chocolate, key lime and mango. Optional toppings include nuts, chocolate, caramel, sprinkles, whipped cream and non-dairy almond or coconut whip.
Packed-to-order pints are available for delivery via Grubhub, as well as curbside pickup. House-made baked goods are also on hand, among them chocolate chip cookies, gooey butter cookies, peanut butter M&M cookies and brownies.
“Because of our wonderful neighbors, we’ve been able to survive a very difficult time,” Lindsay concludes. “They’ve always been very supportive, and we’re really grateful to be part of such a close-knit community. We’re really excited about our business going forward and expect that this will be a very good ice cream season for us.”
Cones + Cups, 2800 McNair Ave., St. Louis, 314-899-0052, conesandcups-bentonpark.com