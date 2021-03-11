Comet Coffee Offers Croissants, Cookies, Coffee and More in St. Louis and Kirkwood

Since 2012, Comet Coffee has crafted and served quality coffee and pastries in a community environment. Owner Matt Attwood and partner/pastry chef Stephanie Fischer collaborated on the café, and the popularity of its croissants prompted them to launch Comet Croissanterie & Creamery four years later in Kirkwood to serve as a secondary storefront, as well as a commissary kitchen for Fischer’s baked goods.
Contact-free curbside pickup (available at both locations) features a rotating selection of sweets and caffeine. Selections at both shops during the day include three baked mainstays: butter croissants, almond bear claws and pain au chocolat.
The main, Oakland Avenue location offers a larger selection. Highlights include a couverture chocolate chip cookie with layered high-quality semisweet chocolate. All baked goods – made from scratch in small batches – incorporate fresh ingredients like organic milk from Greenville, Illinois’ Rolling Lawns Farm and local farm eggs.
Savory options (offered based on availability) include quiche, brioche buns and savory croissants with such fillings as St. Louis’ own Volpi Foods coppa and the acclaimed Saint André mild triple-crème cheese. A breakfast sandwich features a quiche-style egg with caramelized onion baked into it, topped with Colby, fresh spinach and a light squeeze of fresh lemon on a gougère bun.
The multiroaster café offers many different coffees from across the country. Customers can choose from hand-brewed and Kyoto-style cold-brewed coffee, as well as espresso drinks like Americanos, cappuccinos and lattes – the last of which comes with steamed or cold milk, caramel, vanilla or chocolate. Whole beans, tea and such additional selections as take-and-bake pot pies also are available.
Comet Coffee, 5708 Oakland Ave., St. Louis, 314-932-7770, cometcurbside.com
Comet Croissanterie & Creamery, 640 W. Woodbine Ave., Kirkwood